TikTok Star Claims She Accidentally Bought S$144K Sofa, Netizens Are Sceptical Of Story

TikTok Star Quen Blackwell Says She Bought A S$144,000 Sofa By Accident

There are many things that one can do by accident, although some mistakes are more believable than others.

Recently, 21-year-old social media star Quen Blackwell, who is known as the ‘Queen of TikTok’, claimed that she “accidentally bought” a sofa for S$144,000 (US$100,000).

She tearfully recounted the incident to her followers in videos posted on both Twitter and TikTok.

I accidentally bought a $100,000 couch. pic.twitter.com/p1jFJ7mOHR — queen quen (@quenblackwell) October 6, 2022

However, most people seem to have trouble sympathising with her and are actually sceptical of her unusual tale.

Quen Blackwell claims she accidentally bought S$144,000 couch

In between sobs, Ms Blackwell explained that she put an offer on a S$144,000 (US$100,000) couch as a “joke”.

She had entered her card information and was horrified when the amount actually got charged to her account.

“I was joking,” she emphasised.

Then, she asked if anyone had “a million dollars” so that they could donate it to her.

“If you have a million dollars, can you let me borrow some, please? Please!” she sobs.

It’s unclear if anyone actually gave her the money as she does not address it in future tweets or videos.

Comments question if Quen was serious

Instead of feeling sorry for her, most netizens just seem puzzled at why she didn’t dispute the charge if this really happened.

Some also questioned how Ms Blackwell could have entered her card information as a “joke”.

Many also suspect she’s just acting and making up the story for attention and views.

It certainly seemed to work, though — at the time of writing, Ms Blackwell’s videos have garnered over 4.1 million and 4.7 million views on Twitter and TikTok respectively.

And then there were those who were just curious to see what a sofa worth six figures would look like.

Popular on TikTok

Quen Blackwell is a popular internet celebrity with over 7.9 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million Twitter followers.

She is also a YouTuber, though she remains most famous for TikTok, where she posts comedy and beauty videos.

We guess we’ll have to stay tuned to find out if this very expensive furniture-shopping saga was purely done for the views.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Quen Blackwell on Twitter.