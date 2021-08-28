Raffles’ Banded Langur Passes Away In Upper Thomson Hit & Run

Raffles’ Banded Langurs are one of only three non-human primates found in Singapore. Many aren’t privy to one of our more elusive creatures and that is perhaps down to its critically endangered status.

This is perhaps why the death of one of them was met with great sadness on 27 Aug. A young langur was apparently involved in a hit and run along Upper Thomson Road.

To add to the heartbreak, a Facebook post by the Raffles’ Banded Langurs group revealed that the deceased langur was actually crossing the road with his mother. However, only the mother made it as her son became the victim of an accident.

The group also shared that they had kept a keen eye on the deceased langur’s life since his birth and even named him “Ultraboy” after he was spotted rocking a mohawk.

Raffles’ Banded Langur victim of roadkill at Upper Thomson Road

On Friday (27 Aug) evening, a Facebook post reporting the demise of a Raffles’ Banded Langur was shared in the Nature Society (Singapore) group.

According to the post, the langur was involved in a hit-and-run accident at Upper Thomson Road. The post also came with dashcam footage showing the langur lying lifeless on the bustling road.

In one of the photos, a pool of blood can be seen next to the animal’s lifeless body.

The man who found the deceased langur contacted ACRES and was allegedly told to move the poor creature onto a grass patch to prevent it from being run over by more vehicles.

Langur was crossing with mother but never made it across

Local conservation group, Raffles’ Banded Langur Working Group, also provided some background context when they learned of the langur’s death.

In the heartbreaking story, it was revealed that the langur was actually attempting to cross the road with his mother. However, only the mother langur was able to make it across.

The conservation group had been closely following the life of the deceased langur since its birth in 2018. The langur was affectionately known as “Ultraboy” after it was seen sporting a mohawk when he was 8 months old.

As langurs grow up, they’ll become independent from their mothers but will tag closely to them when moving from place to place.

The young langur was reportedly 3 years and 2 months old when he passed yesterday.

More can be done to prevent roadkills

The news of the Raffles’ Banded Langur’s passing is harder to take when we learn of its endangerment. With less than 100 in the forests of Singapore, losing one like this is extremely unfortunate.

Perhaps the authorities could look into providing more information and signages when drivers are passing through areas where animals are commonly seen.

Although that could help a bit, we’d also need drivers to be wary of their surroundings to prevent any more roadkills. As for the langur’s mother, we hope she’ll do okay even without her son by her side.

