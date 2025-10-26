Raffles Hospital nurse gets jail & caning for molesting visitor under pretence of disinfection

Raffles Hospital nurse pleads guilty to molesting visitor while pretending to disinfect him

On 24 Oct, a Raffles Hospital nurse pleaded guilty to molesting a male visitor while pretending to disinfect him.

34-year-old Indian national Elipe Siva Nagu committed the offence on 18 June, according to The Straits Times (ST).

The victim, whose details have been redacted, went to Raffles Hospital to visit his grandfather. He entered a patient’s toilet at around 7.30pm.

Elipe looked inside and pretended to want to “disinfect” the victim. He placed soap in his hand and proceeded to molest the victim.

The act shocked the victim, who froze in place. He later returned to his grandfather’s bedside after the molestation.

Defendant suspended from nursing after incident reported

On 21 June, the authorities received a report of the case and arrested Elipe two days later.

Raffles Hospital also suspended Elipe from his nursing duties shortly afterwards.

In court on 24 Oct, Elipe pleaded guilty to committing molestation. His actions had reportedly caused the victim to suffer flashbacks of the incident.

Ultimately, the judge sentenced him to one year and two months in jail, alongside two strokes of the cane.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.