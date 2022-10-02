Rainy Day At F1 Concert Ruins Visitors’ Expensive Footwear Because There’s Mud Everywhere

Mud During Rainy Day At F1 Outdoor Concert Damages Costly Footwear

The three-day F1 Grand Prix is all anybody’s talking about this weekend. For those lucky enough to attend the event, weather conditions are something you’d need to take note of.

The concert on 1 Oct saw heavy rain, resulting in many damaging their footwear after trudging through muddy grounds at the Padang stage.

Some chose to wear expensive shoes such as Nike Jordans, which fell apart upon encountering Singapore’s inclement weather.

Rainy day during F1 concert damages expensive footwear

On 1 Oct, torrential rain occurred during the F1 Grand Prix concert, turning the Padang rather muddy.

As a result, many concertgoers suffered significant damage to their shoes. As one TikTok user put it, it was quite the mud bath.

Another user lamented the situation, stating that she was splattered by mud the second she entered the venue.

Their feet stuck to the muddy ground, and they could not jump around during the concert.

She then shared footage of a woman whose legs were covered in mud.

The user urged all concertgoers to avoid wearing long bottoms, light-coloured clothing, and white shoes.

A netizen had even made the unfortunate decision of going in Hermès flip-flops.

In an attached picture, the sandals had become discoloured from the mud.

Netizens express sympathies for concertgoers

Many sympathised with the concertgoers and their ruined footwear.

After all, it can’t be pleasant to suffer through the entire concert in a pair of sopping wet, filthy Jordans.

Other users also suggested that the F1 concert organisers should look into placing wooden boards to protect attendees from the mud.

However, some netizens pointed out the bright side of the situation.

Indeed, a mosh pit full of mud would make for a rather interesting experience.

With that said, it’s always better to exercise caution to prevent your laundry bill from racking up.

When attending today’s concert, do ensure you’re in proper footwear to avoid unnecessary accidents with muddy pits.

