Mother-Daughter Design Rangoli With 26,000 Ice Cream Sticks, Artwork Enters S’pore Book Of Records

Mother-Daughter Duo Create Rangoli With Ice Cream Sticks

Rangoli is a traditional Hindu art form from India — a type of decoration typically drawn on the floor with rice flour. It is meant to welcome the Hindu gods to one’s household.

However, this Indian mother-daughter pair from Singapore managed to think outside the box. Instead of using traditional material, they created a six-by-six metre rangoli artwork with 26,000 ice cream sticks.

The pair dedicated their artwork to honour important Tamil scholar-poets. Their artwork has successfully landed the pair in the Singapore Book of Records.

Rangoli honours notable Tamil scholar-poets

According to the Hindustan Times, Sudha Ravi and her daughter Rakshita presented their artwork during a cultural event planned by Kalamanjari, a Tamil cultural organisation, and the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (LISHA).

The event was meant to be a part of the ongoing Pongal celebrations, a harvest festival celebrated by the Tamil community.

The giant artwork features Tamil scholar-poets such as Thiruvalluvar, Avvaiyar, Bharathiyaar, and Bharathidasan. The mother-daughter duo took around a month to complete the rangoli.

Mother is a well-known rangoli artist in Singapore

As reported by the Hindustan Times, Ravi is a rangoli expert who constantly spreads awareness about Tami culture with her works.

Furthermore, she is well-known in Singapore for designing rangolis at community centres, exposing non-Indians to Tamil culture as well.

Sudha Ravi often creates rangoli with the traditional material of coloured rice flour. She has also worked with chalk and chopsticks before.

However, for her work this time, she decided to use coloured ice cream sticks instead.

Rangoli made of ice cream sticks landed them in the Singapore Book of Records

The rangoli artwork they created was six-by-six metres large. This made it the largest rangoli created using popsicle sticks in Singapore. As such, their rangoli art has managed to enter the Singapore Book of Records.

It is inspiring to see the pair come together to create a beautiful piece of art whilst sharing their culture with everyone in Singapore.

We can’t wait to see more works of art from Sudha Ravi and Rakshita.

Featured image adapted from Soundaranayaki Vairavan on Facebook.