Challenger S’pore intern fears woman may be scammed into buying multiple Razer Gold gift cards for ‘online friend’

Challenger Singapore intern suspects woman scammed into buying Razer Gold gift cards

An intern at Challenger Singapore has raised concerns after noticing a woman repeatedly purchasing Razer Gold gift cards, allegedly for an “online friend.”

Concerned for woman who bought multiple Razer Gold gift cards

The intern recalled the woman’s unusual buying habits in a post in the AskSingapore Subreddit on Wednesday (5 Nov).

“I kept seeing that same auntie who keeps buying those Razer Gold gift cards when I was working as an intern at Challenger,” the post read.

The original poster (OP) initially thought she was buying for her grandchildren, but wondered why she always opted for the most expensive ones.

The intern, who wished to remain anonymous, told MS News that they became curious when the woman bought a Razer Gold gift card worth S$80.

Gift cards were for ‘online friend’

“I asked her who she was buying it for, and she said it was for her friend,” the OP said.

Upon further probing, the auntie revealed that it was for an “online friend.” This prompted the OP to wonder if the woman had fallen victim to a scammer.

The OP said their initial reaction was one of shock, “I was kind of shocked to hear that it wasn’t for her son or grandchildren, as I initially thought.”

According to the intern, their colleague had also attempted to warn the woman about potential scams weeks earlier.

Netizens urge OP to inform the police

A netizen urged the OP to report the incident to the police the next time they encounter the woman.

Meanwhile, another Reddit felt it was a “100% scam” as gift cards are a form of “traceless money transaction that scammers usually use”.

This commenter explained that scammers often resell the gift cards or redeem them for in-game items, which are later listed and sold.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has repeatedly warned the public about online romance and investment scams that involve digital gift cards.

Members of the public are also advised to verify requests for money and contact the ScamShield Helpline at 1799 if in doubt.

MS News has reached out to Challenger Singapore for more information.

