‘This was a coordinated sabotage’: RDU’s Liyana Dhamirah alleges campaign posters were tampered with

RDU’s Liyana Dhamirah says posters were deliberately re-tied to trigger penalties

Red Dot United (RDU) candidate Liyana Dhamirah has gone public with claims that her team’s campaign posters were tampered with in an alleged act of sabotage.

In a strongly worded Facebook post published on 9 May, the candidate for Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC revealed that she spent Cooling-Off Day — when campaigning and fresh election advertising is banned — removing up to 30 campaign posters across the constituency.

According to Ms Liyana, RDU received an urgent notice from the Elections Department (ELD) on 2 May that their posters were in breach of advertising rules and had to be removed within five hours.

“The truth? We had followed the rules but someone else hadn’t,” she wrote. “Posters that were correctly placed by our team were quietly removed and re-tied elsewhere… all to trap us into breaches.”

Ms Liyana claims her team used black zip ties to put up the posters — but when she was ordered to take them down by the Elections Department (ELD), she found white zip ties holding them in place. “That’s not a coincidence,” she said.

Liyana Dhamirah: “This was a coordinated sabotage.”

Ms Liyana says the team believes the posters were intentionally moved to illegal locations, including lamp posts and public fixtures, by unknown individuals.

“This wasn’t an accident,” she wrote. “This was a coordinated sabotage.”

Ms Liyana said the removal operation cost them time, morale, and at least S$400 in fines, with more possibly on the way.

“Every poster was paid for by our small campaign fund, raised through supporters and donors who believed in our cause,” she shared.

“They thought I’d break. That I’d be too drained to turn up for polling day on 3 May. That I wouldn’t be able to lead the team. That I’d disappear from the counting centre. They were wrong.”

Despite the setback, Ms Liyana added that she “showed up” and “stayed composed for [her] team and for the residents who deserved better”.

GE2025 results: RDU falls short in Jurong East-Bukit Batok

RDU ultimately lost the contest in Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC. The team garnered 23.34% of the vote, while the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) secured 76.66%.

Ms Liyana’s post did not confirm whether RDU will lodge a police report.

“Unless the authorities step in, we may never know who was responsible,” she wrote. “We are not just fighting elections — we are fighting injustice.”

She closed her post with a message to supporters: “If you believe in integrity, in democracy, and in fairness — stand with us… Let your voice be heard.”

MS News has reached out to ELD for comment.

