RDU’s Ravi Philemon criticises lack of opposition unity in GE2025, vows to call out ‘hateful politics’ next election

Ravi Philemon of RDU says some opposition parties lack unity, driven by ego

Red Dot United (RDU) secretary-general Ravi Philemon took to Facebook on Tuesday (6 May) to share his analysis of the opposition’s struggles in GE2025, highlighting a lack of unity among several parties, driven more by ego than principle.

RDU contested in four electoral divisions but fell short against the People’s Action Party (PAP) in each.

The only opposition party to succeed in any constituency was the Workers’ Party (WP), which held on to Sengkang and Aljunied GRCs, as well as Hougang SMC.

Ravi Philemon criticises opposition parties for ‘turf wars’

In his post, Mr Philemon highlighted key issues he believed the government was responsible for, including the cost of living and the GST increase.

He also emphasised that opposition unity was “key” for GE2025 to provide effective checks and balances on the PAP.

However, he claimed some opposition parties instead focused on “protecting turf”, engaging in multi-cornered fights.

“This gave voters the impression that the opposition was a chaotic, ego-driven mess,” Mr Philemon wrote.

He also criticised some parties for focusing on “culture war flashpoints”, such as LGBTQ identity and vaccines.

This was likely a reference to the People’s Power Party (PPP), which campaigned on an anti-LGBTQ and anti-vaccine platform.

While acknowledging that the rights of all people must be respected, Mr Philemon argued that these issues distracted from more urgent concerns, like housing insecurity in Singapore.

The RDU chief further slammed other parties for “peddling xenophobia” with anti-foreigner rhetoric.

“Then these same forces turned their fire on parties trying to speak to the middle ground. That is not politics. That is sabotage,” he said.

RDU stepped aside for WP in Jalan Kayu SMC

Mr Philemon then moved to explain what RDU did differently.

For starters, the party negotiated to contest in Nee Soon GRC, aiming to campaign on civil rights in the turf of Law and Home Affairs Minister, K Shanmugam.

RDU also stepped in to replace the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

Mr Philemon described the area as a “fortress of elitism” and sought to challenge what he viewed as the real divide in Singapore: the class divide.

Additionally, RDU was the first on the ground in Jalan Kayu SMC, but ultimately decided to step aside for the WP.

“They were better placed to raise questions about NTUC and workers’ rights,” Mr Philemon acknowledged.

He added that RDU’s decision was driven by a focus on what was best for voters, rather than party interests.

“An NCMP from that ward is now going to Parliament, and we’re proud of that,” he stated, referring to Andre Low.

The WP is set to receive two Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) seats, with its candidates in Jalan Kayu SMC and Tampines GRC securing the highest vote shares among the losing opposition teams.

RDU admits failure to call out harmful opposition politics

At the same time, Mr Philemon acknowledged that his party failed to speak out against “harmful” elements within the opposition during GE2025.

“To many voters, the opposition looked like one big, confused bloc — and that hurt credible parties like ours,” he wrote.

In preparation for the next general election, RDU pledged to actively call out “hateful politics” and refuse to work with parties that seek to divide Singaporeans.

It would only collaborate with parties serious about building a better future, including the WP, SDP, Progress Singapore Party (PSP), and even the PAP if necessary.

Towards that, we will reimagine, rebrand, reinvent ourselves to serve Singapore better.

