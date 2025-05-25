‘RDU should stand for Really Deep Underground’: Netizens roast RDU chief’s call to form ‘shadow government’ following GE loss

Netizens slam RDU chief’s claim of forming ‘shadow government’ after failing to win a single seat

Singapore’s General Election (GE) may have just wrapped up earlier this month (3 May), but Red Dot United (RDU) isn’t taking a breather. In fact, the opposition party is already making bold moves for the future.

Speaking at a volunteer appreciation event at RDU headquarters in Ubi Crescent on 24 May, Secretary-General Ravi Philemon revealed the party’s ambitious plan to form a “shadow government”.

RDU aims to form a ‘shadow government’

According to a Facebook post by Mr Philemon, RDU now aims to move beyond merely providing checks and balances on the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP). Instead, they hope to position themselves as a viable alternative government.

As part of this effort, the party is looking to collaborate with other “like-minded” opposition groups to build a digital platform, tentatively called AlternateGov.sg, which will be used to propose and refine alternative policies.

“We’ll put in the work to socialise this idea, win trust, and build consensus,” Mr Philemon wrote. “Because Singaporeans deserve more than noise. They deserve a real choice. A real alternative. A real government-in-waiting.”

But while the vision was meant to inspire, online reactions painted a very different picture.

Netizens throw shade at RDU’s “shadow government” plan

Singaporeans on Reddit didn’t hold back their scepticism. One user pointed out that RDU struggled with basic campaign logistics, allegedly failing to put up enough posters during GE2025.

Another netizen questioned how RDU planned to lead anything when their candidates were mostly “unfamiliar” to Singaporeans, with some even calling them “questionable”.

The jabs kept coming, with one user sarcastically suggesting, “RDU should stand for Really Deep Underground,” saying they hadn’t seen the party at all outside of election season.

Another netizen advised RDU to win at least one seat in Parliament before attempting “anything ambitious”.

RDU contested in 3 GRCs & 1 SMC

In GE2025, RDU ran in Jurong East-Bukit Batok, Holland-Bukit Timah, and Nee Soon GRCs, along with Jurong Central SMC. However, they did not secure any victories.

In its manifesto for GE2025 released on 19 Apr, it proposed a new set of “5Cs” for Singapore, one being an “unconditional cash transfer” for all Singaporeans.

According to their 24-page brochure titled “First Class Citizens, Fairer Singapore”, the 5Cs of the past — cash, car, credit card, condominium, and country club memberships — have become unattainable for many.

As such, RDU proposed a “reimagined” set of 5Cs for the future:

Citizens Dividend

Comprehensive Housing Reset

Collective Prosperity

Caring Healthcare

Civil Freedom

