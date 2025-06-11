NLB’s e-books, Libby app & Kobo: Reading enthusiasts in S’pore share their favourite low-cost ways to get books

Redditor asks if Singaporeans still read, receives plethora of suggestons on where to get books

While many believe reading has taken a backseat in today’s fast-paced digital world, a recent Reddit thread has shown that Singaporeans still have a soft spot for a good book — and plenty of ways to get their hands on one.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit last Thursday (5 June), a curious Redditor asked: “Do you still read books?”

They followed up with: “How many books per month? Is it physical copy or electronic?”

The question sparked a flood of responses — over 200 comments — as book lovers across the island eagerly shared their reading habits and go-to sources for books.

Kobo, Kindle, Libby: How Singaporeans are getting their book fix

Bookworms were quick to respond in the comments. One thing was clear: Singapore’s National Library Board (NLB) remains a national treasure.

Many Redditors praised its vast free e-book collection, easily accessible through the Libby app — a fan favourite among locals.

“Our NLB is awesome,” one user wrote, adding that they read two to three books a month using a Kobo e-reader.

Another Redditor shared that they mostly read during commutes, juggling both physical books and e-books borrowed via Libby.

“I can safely say Singaporeans do still read,” another wrote, adding that there are still waiting lists for popular titles at the library.

Some also mentioned switching from physical books to e-readers like Kobo or Kindle, citing portability and ease of access.

That said, Kobo seemed to edge out Kindle in Singapore due to seamless e-book borrowing from local libraries.

