NUS orders disposal of library books & classic DVDs, public slams acts as ‘genuinely appalling’

NUS instructs student associates to destroy books & DVDs

After drawing criticism for its handling of old library materials, the National University of Singapore (NUS) is once again under fire — this time for instructing student associates to destroy over 100 DVDs from the Yale-NUS College library.

Student associates told The Straits Times (ST) that they were directed by NUS staff to carry out the disposal of the discs in April.

The majority of the DVDs were films, including classic and contemporary titles from The Criterion Collection, a company known for preserving important and influential works of cinema.

Although the DVDs were still in good condition, students were allegedly instructed to scratch the discs using a penknife.

Yale-NUS College attempts to dispose library books

This incident follows shortly after another controversy involving the college’s library materials.

On Tuesday (20 May), the now-closed Yale-NUS College attempted to dispose of hundreds of library books, sparking an outcry among its students and alumni.

The books were seen stuffed into white plastic bags and stacked in a massive pile outside the campus.

That day, X user @mishaelhyatayub posted pictures and a video showing two men loading the bags into the back of a truck, further fuelling criticism.

In her post, she wrote: “Hundreds of books are being dumped en masse by NUS.”

She claimed that the books were bound for shredding, and students’ requests to donate them were “denied”.

They were also reportedly told not to film or take any books due to “security reasons”.

Netizen slams college for poor decision-making

@mishaelhyatayub criticised the college for its “destruction” of learning resources, calling it a “a waste of taxpayer money and lack of care for valuable resources to student learning”.

As students and alumni attempt to mourn the institution’s closure in its final week, she described the incident as “disappointing”.

They are “faced with another incident in a long list of closures, erasures and top-down decision-making”, she added.

Yale-NUS College is set to officially close this year, with its final cohort graduating in May 2025.

Public outcry prompts NUS to apologise & halt recycling operation

The public backlash prompted NUS to issue an apology.

In a statement, University Librarian Associate Professor Natalie Pang explained that excess library books are “routinely rehomed” to other libraries or offered to faculty, and occasionally, students.

“Books which are not taken up are then sent for recycling, in line with common library practices,” she said.

In this case, however, the books were only offered to faculty members, not students.

Acknowledging the strong student interest, Ms Pang apologised for the “operational lapse” and said the university is now organising a campus giveaway.

“Going forward, we are reviewing our process and will take proactive steps to distribute excess books to the NUS community and the wider public so that they can benefit as many people as possible,” she said.

DVD destruction news sparks fresh wave of public outrage

However, news of the DVD disposal reignited public anger, with many netizens condemning the institution’s actions as yet another blow to the arts and humanities.

In a Reddit thread, one user criticised NUS for “paying lip service about supporting the arts while acting in ways that show their lack of respect for the humanities”.

“Genuinely appalling,” a user commented.

Another simply described the institution as “lazy”.

Others questioned the university’s financial accountability, with one suggesting that if this was how NUS chose to use its resources, it should be subject to a fundraising freeze.

