Employees & Students Can Return After Negative ART & 72 Hours Isolation

Now that Singapore is once again experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, many of us will be expected to get infected.

When this happens and we’re feeling well, we should just isolate ourselves till we test negative via Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

However, after testing negative, some people are heading to General Practitioner (GP) clinics just to get a doctor’s memo to return to work or school.

This is not necessary, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has said, and those who test negative may return to work or school without this memo.

GP clinics report surge in patients

In a press release on Sat (5 Feb), MOH said GP clinics have seen a surge in patients.

Many of these patients have mild or no symptoms, but are visiting so that they can get a letter certifying they have recovered from Covid-19.

This is so that they can return to work or school.

This practice is not necessary, said MOH.

Not only that, but they could also prevent patients who genuinely require medical attention from getting the care they need.

72 hours self-isolation upon positive test

MOH also reminded the the public about the current health protocols.

They say that if one tests positive via ART, they simply need to self-isolate at home for at least 72 hours.

After that period, if they are well, they should take an ART self-test again.

If it’s negative, they can exit isolation to resume normal activities, MOH said.

This includes going back to work or school.

No letter or memo from a doctor is needed to certify their recovery.

Of course, if their ART comes out positive again, they should continue to self-isolate.

Employers advised to be familiar with protocols

MOH also advised employers to be familiar with these protocols.

That means they shouldn’t ask employees to submit such “recovery memos” in order to return.

Employees, on their part, should also inform their employers immediately if they test positive for Covid-19.

They should not return to their workplace, to avoid spreading the virus to their colleagues.

Staff who test positive may WFH or take MC

The press release also reiterated the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM’s) guidelines for workers who test positive.

If they’re well, they should be allowed to work from home (WFH) if possible.

If they can’t WFH, they’re entitled to go on paid sick leave.

Similarly, no MC from a doctor is needed for this sick leave.

When they test negative, they may return to work without a doctor’s memo – though MOM suggested that they could share that ART results.

Students don’t need doctor’s memo

For students and school staff, they also don’t need a doctor’s memo to return to school.

This is true no matter whether they’ve contracted Covid-19 or issued with a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or Health Risk Warning (HRW).

They just need to (1) feel well, (2) isolate for at least 72 hours, and (3) have a negative ART test. This protocol is correct for those in:

Preschools Early Intervention centres Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens Primary and secondary schools Special Education (SPED) schools Junior Colleges/Millennia Institute Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs).

However, parents are urged to exercise personal responsibility and monitor our own health, as well as that of their children and family members.

Don’t add to clinics’ burden

GP clinics are on the frontline of the Covid-19 fight.

And right now they’re facing overwhelming demand due to the Omicron surge and post-Chinese New Year period.

So if you’ve recovered from Covid-19 and feel well, it’s simply inconsiderate to head to the clinic just to get a memo and add to their burden.

In order to avoid wasting resources, let’s not turn our clinics into MC-issuing centres so they can spend more time on patients who really need help.

