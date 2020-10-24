Woodlands Accident Involves 7 People On 23 Oct, Wrecks Audi Front Bumper

Speeding is extremely dangerous and can lead to severe injuries in some situations, even death.

On Friday (23 Oct), a red Audi was seen speeding along a road in Woodlands when it crashed head-on into a van making a U-turn.

The impact of the collision sent the van into a pirouette and wrecked the Audi’s front bumper.

Some netizens uploaded footage of the accident on Facebook.

Red Audi crashes into U-turning van in Woodlands

In a video uploaded on ROADS.sg, a red Audi was seen speeding along the right-most lane of Woodlands Avenue 12

Ahead was a van making a U-turn into the Audi’s lane.

However, the car ended up rear-ending the van, causing it to spin a few times.

The Audi’s front bumper was completely wrecked.

The back of the van also sustained heavy damage, may have narrowly avoided hitting a tree on the side of the road.

4 people sent to hospital

SCDF told MS News that a total of 7 people were involved in the accident, 4 of whom were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

This is their statement in full:

“On 23 October at around 8.05pm, SCDF was alerted to a road traffic accident along Woodlands Avenue 12 before Woodlands View. SCDF conveyed 4 persons to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. SCDF assessed 3 persons and they subsequently refused conveyance to hospital.”

ROADS.sg shared footage of the aftermath, where it seems a few people were being tended to.

Speed kills

While we don’t know how quickly the red car was driving, accidents can come about due to an inability to control cars at higher speeds.

Hopefully everyone involved is safe and that they recover fully from their injuries.

