Red Lions Greeted By Double Rainbow As They Make Free-Fall Jumps Over Bishan

Red Lions Greeted By Double Rainbow In Bishan On 7 Aug

Singaporeans look forward to many aspects of our annual National Day celebrations. Besides the stunning fireworks, a big part of the hype surrounds our skilful Red Lions as we watch them take to the skies.

On Sunday (7 Aug) morning, many witnessed the Red Lions complete their free-fall jumps at Bishan.

And thanks to the light rain, they were even treated to the sight of a double rainbow.

Double rainbow before Red Lions’ arrival

On Sunday (7 Aug), the Red Lions were all set to brave the wet weather and conduct their free-fall at the open field next to Bishan MRT station.

Though the drizzles might have made their jump slightly more challenging, there was a bright side.

Before their arrival, spectators were treated to the sight of a magnificent double rainbow across the clearing skies.

The Red Lions themselves also managed to catch sight of the rainbow – albeit from a very different vantage point – as they prepared for their jump.

Celebrated their successful jumps

Although the conditions were less than ideal before their free-fall, the skies cleared up just in time.

Spectators cheered at the top of their voices as, one by one, the Red Lions made a smooth landing on the Bishan field.

The seven-men team then celebrated their successful jumps with a photo together.

Some lucky young spectators also got photos with the parachuters.

Ghim Moh jumps postponed to 6pm on 7 Aug

The Red Lions were expected to make another jump at Ghim Moh between 9.10am and 10am this morning.

However, they had to postpone their jump due to thundery showers over the West.

They are expected to make the jump between 6pm and 7pm today (7 Aug).

An exciting sight in the heartlands

Congratulations to the Red Lions for another successful jump.

The Red Lions are a pivotal part of Singapore’s National Day Celebrations, and in recent years, it’s been exciting to see them in our heartlands.

If you’d like to find out more about the Red Lions’ jumps or other National Day festivities, you can refer to the National Day Parade (NDP) website here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yaoqing Huang on Facebook and NDPeeps on Facebook.