Bentley Driver Pleads Guilty To Injuring Red Swastika School Security Guard, Jailed 8 Weeks

Red Swastika School Bentley Driver Gets 8 Weeks’ Jail & S$600 Fine

Many will remember the controversy surrounding the Bentley driver who inched his car towards a security guard at Red Swastika School.

The 62-year-old security guard, Mr Neo Ah Whatt, suffered pain in his right leg as a result of the incident.

On Wednesday (19 Oct), the 61-year-old driver was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail, fined S$600 and banned from driving for a year.

Bentley driver was sending granddaughter to school

Earlier in January, Neo Hong Chye was sending his granddaughter to Red Swastika School at around 7.30am. The victim had already begun his shift as a security guard earlier, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Neo was originally in the farthest left lane, queueing up to enter the school through the main gate.

However, he reportedly switched lanes before trying to cut back into the same lane to bypass the line of cars turning left to enter the school.

Before he could enter the main gate, he was stopped by the victim, who was standing in front of his car. The security guard then signalled to Neo to move off into a side gate.

Drove car into security guard

Instead of driving away, Neo inched his car forward into the victim for eight seconds, causing him to retreat.

He then got out of his car and asked the victim why he was unable to enter the school.

In response, the victim told him that he was not in queue, and asked the school’s operations manager (OM) for assistance. The OM likewise informed Neo that he could not enter the school from the exit lane.

Nonetheless, Neo continued to advance towards the victim for another 15 seconds, causing him to move and stumble back. The victim then asked him to stop while tapping on the car’s bonnet.

Eventually, Neo was allowed to drive past the main gate. However, the victim suffered a bruise on his right knee and was granted three days of medical leave.

Charged alongside son who allegedly changed car’s licence plate

According to CNA, Neo was charged alongside his son, 28-year-old Glynn Neo Jia. The Bentley reportedly belonged to his son’s motor trade business.

His son was accused of changing the car’s licence plate and allowing his father to drive without insurance that morning.

When questioned in court about the licence plate, the prosecution said that it was used for “photoshoot reasons” for the car business.

Neo’s son has not been dealt with by the courts.

His lawyer said that Neo was “genuinely remorseful” and tried to apologise to the victim in person.

Neo had allegedly not intended to cut the queue and was unfamiliar with the route as it was his first time sending his granddaughter to school, he added.

Featured image adapted from Our Singapore on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.