SCDF officer & Team S’pore athlete Loh Kean Yew among 25 S’poreans reimagining NDP 2025 logo

SCDF officer & Team Singapore athlete join others in reimagining NDP logo

As Singapore approaches its 60th birthday, preparations for next year’s National Day Parade (NDP 2025) are already in full swing.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, 25 Singaporeans from all walks of life were invited to do something truly special — reimagining the iconic NDP logo to reflect the nation’s spirit and future.

SCDF officer among 25 Singaporeans reimagining NDP logo

Among the chosen few is Lieutenant (LTA) Mohamed Salih Shaik Dawood from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), a Deputy Rescue Rota Commander with the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

In a 17 June post, SCDF spotlighted LTA Salih and his powerful design concept.

“Through this logo, I hope to inspire confidence and assurance in all who see it,” he said.

“It serves as a reminder that trained professionals and essential resources stand ready to respond to emergencies across our nation.”

According to LTA Salih, the colours used in the reimagined logo, red and blue, carry deep meaning:

Red symbolises urgency, courage, and dedication — reflecting the spirit of Singapore’s emergency services.

Blue represents trust, stability, and calm — qualities that are vital in crisis situations.

Guided by the overarching theme of Protection, Home, and Unity, his vision for the logo goes beyond aesthetics. It’s a call to action.

The logo aims to inspire shared responsibility and encourage individuals to act, especially in life-threatening situations.

“My Singapore dream is to nurture a nation of lifesavers,” he said. “A resilient community where people are not only prepared, but also willing to support one another in times of need, including during everyday emergencies.”

Loh Kean Yew’s logo features gold medal

Team Singapore badminton champion Loh Kean Yew also contributed a design — one that celebrates ambition and excellence.

The shuttler’s version of the NDP 2025 logo features a World Champion gold medal, reflecting Singapore’s bold pursuit of greatness.

“Despite being a small country with limited human capital and resources, Singapore has never stopped pursuing her aspirations or discouraged her people from aiming high,” he explained. “My Singapore dream is for our nation to remain the brightest red dot on the world map,” he added, saying that he hopes that the country continues to empower and inspire its people to achieve their dreams despite challenges.

