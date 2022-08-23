Religious Groups Respond To Repeal Of Section 377A, Call For Government To Enshrine Marriage In Constitution

Religious Organisations Want To Protect Traditional Marriage After Section 377A Repeal

During his National Day Rally speech on 21 Aug, PM Lee stated that the Government will soon be repealing Section 377A (s377A) — a law that criminalises sex between men.

Alongside the move, the Government will be amending the Constitution to recognise only marriages between men and women.

Religious groups in Singapore have since responded to the historic statement. While they did not dispute the repeal, many have expressed concerns regarding matters like religious freedom and “reverse discrimination”.

They have thus called for additional safeguards in the face of possibly wider and more open LGBTQ+ activism.

NCCS expresses concern about possible hate speech towards Christians

In a statement on Sunday (21 Aug), the National Council of Churches Singapore (NCCS) stated their appreciation for the Government’s assurance in upholding and safeguarding the institution of marriage.

NCCS said it did not see a necessity for a repeal, as retention of s377A would defend against alternative ideas of sexuality that they believe could disrupt traditional family structures. Non-enforcement, meanwhile, still gives same-sex couples space to live their lives.

However, the organisation noted the possibility of s377A being struck down in court anyway for breaching the Equal Protection provision in the Constitution.

They thus acceded to the repeal but decided to lay out some concerns and requests of their own. While they appreciate the Government’s promise to protect traditional marriages, NCCS asked that they go further by declaring only the recognition of such marriages in Singapore.

They elaborated on this view, stating:

This move achieves a more robust safeguard than the alternative of including a constitutional provision that references the relevant provisions of the Women’s Charter or Interpretation Act and shields them from constitutional challenge.

NCCS also sought the Government’s protection of the churches’ religious freedom. For instance, teachers who impart lessons against same-sex sexual acts should have some form of protection against ‘hate speech’, said the council.

In order to achieve this, they urge the Government to:

Limit hate speech laws to incitement to use of force or violence

Defend a robust interpretation of religious freedom under the provision of the Constitution

Their requests come in light of the risk of “reverse discrimination”, which they think could happen if individuals refuse to participate in widespread LGBTQ+ activism.

Archdiocese asks to enshrine traditional marriages before 377A repeal

In a similar fashion, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore released a statement assuring the public that they do not seek to criminalise the LGBTQ+ community.

Nevertheless, they still seek the protection of the family and marriage according to natural law, and the right to teach lessons regarding these issues.

Like the NCCS, they too, worry about “reverse discrimination…against those who believe in marriage as defined between a man and a woman”.

To ensure this protection, the Archdiocese said it is necessary to enshrine and define heterosexual marriage in the constitution before removing s377A.

“Otherwise, we will be taking a slippery road of no return, weakening the fabric of a strong society which is founded on the bedrock of holistic families and marriages,” they warned.

MUIS publishes advisory for Singapore Muslim community

In a Facebook post on 22 Aug, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) published an advisory for members of the community to abide by, following the 377A news.

Stressing the foundation of marriage as that between a man and a woman, they said:

In line with our religious principles and values, efforts to strengthen the institution of marriage between male and female in Singapore are very much welcome.

The council also emphasised that a change in law does not automatically translate to a change in their way of life. The main concern, MUIS stated, wasn’t the existence of the laws themselves so much as their impact on society.

As such, they have published an advisory for members of the community to follow, to adhere to religious values in a more inclusive society.

The statement concluded with an emphasis on finding balance in complex situations:

With God’s grace and blessings, we are able to practise our religious life confidently in our inclusive and secular context, by finding the right balance in dealing with many complex socio-religious issues.

APCCS expresses disappointment over repeal of 377A

On the other hand, the Alliance of Pentecostal & Charismatic Churches of Singapore (APCCS) expressed their disappointment over the repeal of 377A.

Representing more than 80 local churches, the organisation urged the Government to reconsider its stance on the repeal.

“The unmitigated repeal of S377A facilitates the progress of a brand of intolerant and aggressive LGBT activism which seeks to impose its ideology upon Singapore society,” they stated.

The alliance additionally warned of far-reaching consequences that may follow from such a legislative move — such as ripple effects in Singapore’s education system, culture and media.

Despite their stance towards homosexual sex, the APCCS noted that they “remain warm and open to those who are gay”.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pink Dot SG on Facebook and @jeremywongweddings on Unsplash.