Woman Renovates 4-Room Resale Flat For S$61K, Wows TikTok Viewers With Spacious Layout

Woman Spends S$61K On Renovation For 4-Room Resale Flat

Renovation can often cost a pretty hefty penny for homeowners. Some even end up in disaster, with half-finished apartments and huge financial losses.

For this young couple, though, their renovation project was so successful that it won TikTok viewers over.

They apparently spent S$61,000 on renovating a four-room flat, ending up with a spacious layout and expansive rooms.

Couple renovates 4-room resale flat for S$61K

On 29 Oct, a woman posted about the renovation process for her 4-room resale apartment to TikTok, which cost S$61,000 in total.

While it may seem like a pretty heavy bill, investing so much seems to have paid off for the couple.

According to footage from her post, the flat now boasts a tropical vibe, thanks to various greenery all around.

The open concept of the kitchen and spacious layout of the common room give the apartment a warm and inviting feel as well.

With clean lines and polished wooden flooring, this does seem like the resale flat of our dreams.

That’s not all — floor-to-ceiling windows which open out to a stunning view of a basketball court let tonnes of natural light into the unit.

Despite being next to an expressway, the OP shared that there is little to no noise pollution when the windows are shut.

The most unique aspect of the apartment, though, is definitely its bathroom.

With two showerheads, it allows its inhabitants to save time on showers in the morning.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Apartment wins over TikTok users

The spacious feel of the OP’s home has certainly resonated with TikTok users. Many expressed their amazement at the success of her renovation project.

She had last posted an unfurnished view of the apartment back on 25 Jul, offering viewers a sneak peek. To have everything done in three months is thus quite impressive.

A few users also noted the rather ingenious use of the mirror, which makes the flat look even bigger.

And of course, the two showerheads in one bathroom did not escape their attention.

All in all, the OP has certainly proved to us that simplicity is beauty — and tropical vibes are the way to go in a garden city like Singapore.

Kudos to them for their successful renovation project, and we wish them the best in their new home.

