Singapore Man On Trial For Selling 156 Replica Guns On Carousell

Though exploring exciting hobbies as a way to destress is encouraged, curating replica or airsoft guns without a license, unfortunately, isn’t.

41-year-old Liu Huijian learnt this the hard way after getting arrested for owning 156 replica guns and component parts without a license.

Photo for illustration purposes

Source

If convicted, he could face up to 3 years’ jail, a $5,000 fine, or both.

Possessed 156 replica guns that could discharge pallets

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), 41-year-old Liu is facing trial for the possession of 156 replica guns.

Replica of an M4A1

Source

Besides transparent pistols and water guns, other models found in his Sim Place home on 16 Nov 2018 included:

Desert Eagle – 9 sets

M4A1 – 4 sets

SCAR Submachine Gun – 3 sets

M82A1 – 2 sets

Tried to get unsuspecting Grab driver to make delivery

In an attempt to make a delivery of 156 replica guns to a buyer, Liu ordered a Grab car for delivery on 16 Nov 2018.

Instead of delivering the goods himself, Liu asked the driver to do so on his behalf, handing over a sealed box which raised driver Mr Tan’s suspicions.

Photo for illustration purposes only

Source

After Mr Tan threatened to reject the booking, Liu finally revealed the “gun-like object” in the box, which prompted the former to call Grab and request for a cancellation.

Police contacted Grab driver for statement

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Ang Mo Kio Police Division contacted Mr Tan later that day, asking him to provide a statement regarding the incident.

Source

He complied, though he reportedly couldn’t recognise Liu in court on Thursday (8 Apr 2021).

Accused may face up to 3 years’ jail & fine

If found guilty of gun possession, Liu may face up to 3 years’ jail, a $5,000 fine, or both.

Though prosecutors offered a 4-month jail sentence instead if Liu pleads guilty, the accused rejected it, CNA reports.

The trial will resume, with Liu defending himself, and more witnesses set to take the stand.

