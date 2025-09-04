S’pore man buys & imports 154 replica guns from Taobao to sell locally, gets fined S$60K

Man fined for illegally reselling replica guns bought on Taobao

A 44-year-old man illegally imported 154 replica guns he bought on Taobao to Singapore in order to sell them on e-commerce platform Carousell.

When Ng Jie Sheng initially became interested in replica guns in Feb 2023, he found them too expensive — with each toy gun fetching around S$380 on Carousell.

Ng then found that the same replica model could be purchased for just S$35 each on Taobao.

The man thus decided to buy bulk orders from Taobao to reduce shipping costs and sell them locally for a profit.

Replica guns sold through Carousell and Telegram

Between 14 March and 5 May 2023, Ng received two overseas shipments of replica guns with an import value of more than S$3,200.

The shipping fees were around S$300 to S$400 each.

He then sold the replica guns through Carousell and Telegram, with the most expensive selling for S$288.

Ng had at least three buyers of his goods.

On 11 May 2023, the police received information regarding the sales.

Officers raided his house on Race Course Lane within the same month.

They seized 154 replica guns, including 84 rifles, 70 pistols, and four boxes of toy bullets.

Man sold imitation guns despite knowing it was illegal

Ng pleaded guilty in court on 2 Sept for violating the Regulation of Imports and Exports Regulations.

Replica guns are considered controlled goods under the Regulations and require police approval before importation.

Investigators found that Ng had known by 21 March 2023 that it was illegal to sell replica guns in Singapore without a permit, but proceeded anyway.

The prosecution sought a fine of S$60,000 to S$70,000 from the court.

Ng’s lawyers argued that he was a first-time offender who cooperated with the police investigation.

As such, they asked for a S$60,000 fine.

Ultimately, the judge fined him S$60,000, with half of it to be paid upfront and the remaining S$30,000 in six installments.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Shin Min Daily News.