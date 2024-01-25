3 Rescue Dogs Need Foster Homes By 26 Jan, Must Leave S’pore Boarding Facility Soon

3 Rescue Dogs Need Foster Homes By 26 Jan

Three rescue dogs are in urgent need of foster homes by tomorrow (26 Jan).

HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore is looking for fosterers who can rehome the dogs, as the canines need to leave the vet boarding facility by Saturday (27 Jan) morning.

Potential fosterers should be able to commit for about three months until the rescue group finds a suitable adopter for the dogs.

2 of the 3 rescue dogs need gentle handling

In their Facebook post, the rescue group outlined crucial information about the three dogs that fosterers should take note of.

The dogs in need of foster care are Mikki, Tommy, and Cassidy.

Mikki is a female maltipoo that is timid and needs gentle handling.

The group advises the fosterer to speak to her in a low and calm voice, which they found helpful in their past interactions with her.

Tommy is a male silky terrier that’s about five years old.

Similar to Mikki, he needs to be handled gently as he has had limited human contact thus far. Fosterers should note that Tommy may stiffen up until he is eased into his surroundings.

Unlike Mikki and Tommy that are more reserved, Cassidy is a cheeky female Sheltie that’s affectionate and curious about her surroundings. She’s about five to seven years old.

When caring for Cassidy, the fosterer needs to be very alert as she may bolt at times. She is also afraid of thunder.

At present, all three dogs are still awaiting results from their vet checkups. However, they have all tested negative for ringworms under ultraviolet (UV) light.

The rescue group said that none of the three dogs had demonstrated signs of aggression.

Fosterer need to bring them for 20-minute walks twice per day

In addition, potential fosterers need to be mindful that they should take the dogs out on walks twice a day, for 20 minutes each time.

As for meals, they should serve the dogs two homecooked meals of boiled meat and vegetables.

Crucially, the dogs cannot be left alone for more than three to four hours.

Moreover, all three dogs are not toilet trained and unfamiliar with walking on leashes. Thus, the fosterer will need to guide them patiently.

If you, or anyone you may know, are interested in fostering the dogs, you can reach out to the rescue group by emailing them at hopedogrescue@singnet.com.sg or filling up the Google form here.

Featured image adapted from HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore on Facebook.