‘I keep blaming myself’: Philippines rescuer loses family to Typhoon Kalmaegi while helping others to safety

Rescuer loses family in Typhoon Kalmaegi flash flood

On the evening of 2 Nov, disaster responder John Rey Espora left his home in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, Philippines to report for duty as Typhoon Kalmaegi neared.

The member of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) expected a long, stormy night, yet had no inkling that his own family would soon face the brunt of nature’s fury.

Hours later, relentless rain triggered a sudden flash flood cascading down Mount Kanlaon, the active volcano overlooking the city.

As alerts came in, Mr Espora realised the deluge would sweep through his neighbourhood. He attempted to return home, but the torrent was too powerful, forcing him to watch from a distance as the current devastated the community where his loved ones lived.

Rescuer bids son goodbye before leaving for duty

In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Mr Espora said his 10-year-old son, John Nathan, had clung to him before he left for work, behaviour he found unusually affectionate at the time.

He promised his son they would spend time together once his shift ended, unaware it would be their final exchange.

Not long after he departed, his elder sister Sara reportedly urged their father to evacuate. The family chose to stay, believing the house had withstood previous storms, including the destructive Typhoon Rai in 2021.

While Mr Espora and his colleagues prepared evacuation tents at the DRRMO command post, the rain intensified with alarming speed.

He later described the surge from Mt Kanlaon as a wall of water carrying boulders, logs, and even vehicles in its path.

Forced to stand by as floodwaters swallow his home

Racing back to his neighbourhood, Mr Espora was met by a scene of devastation.

His team restrained him at the edge of the flooded area, convinced he would be swept away if he attempted to cross. From where he stood, he could only watch as the currents engulfed the homes in their path.

When the floodwaters subsided, he returned to the wreckage.

Sara was found alive but distraught. She told him their home had collapsed under the force of the water, separating the family in an instant.

Rescuer finds family members buried in mud

Despite the overwhelming grief, Mr Espora began searching for his relatives with his bare hands.

He dug through mud for hours, eventually locating his younger sister, then more family members in different parts of the neighbourhood.

He later found his son, buried in mud beneath a firewall beside a four-wheel vehicle, still clutching a metal pole. Mr Espora believes the boy thought it would help him stay afloat, adding:

When I saw John Nathan, I remembered how he hugged me that night. Now it makes sense.

In total, eight members of his family died in the flash flood. One relative remained missing at the time of the Inquirer’s report on 12 Nov.

Rescuer blames himself for family’s death

Haunted by the tragedy, Mr Espora said he struggled with feelings of guilt, reflecting on how he had saved others throughout his career but could not protect the people closest to him.

I keep blaming myself. I’m part of the rescue team. I save people. But I couldn’t save my own family. I rescued other people, but not my own family.

He also spoke tenderly about his son, whom neighbours remembered as cheerful and full of promise.

Despite his profound loss, he said he is determined to return to service once he has had time to grieve.

His supervisor has granted him leave to rest and recover, and he hopes to honour his son’s memory by continuing the work that defined his life: saving others from danger.

Also read: 15-year-old boy in Philippines saves 50 people during Typhoon Kalmaegi using lifebuoy & small boat

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Philippine Daily Inquirer and @mjpodolig on TikTok.