15-year-old boy in Philippines saves 50 people during Typhoon Kalmaegi using lifebuoy & small boat

15-year-old boy saves 50 people from flood during Typhoon Kalmaegi

Most people would panic in the middle of a natural disaster and struggle to save even themselves, much less others.

But one 15-year-old boy in the Philippines did the opposite, braving raging floodwaters to rescue nearly 50 people in Liloan, Cebu, one of the areas badly hit by Typhoon Kalmaegi.

According to a Facebook post by Kim Burden Gothong, who first shared news of his heroism, Jayboy Magdadaro used “just a small boat and lifebuoy” to help children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

She urged anyone who knows the boy to let her know as she has friends wanting to reward and recognise him for his courage.

“You are a hero, JAYBOY! I hope my children grow up to be like you,” she wrote.

Boy refuses cash rewards

According to Cebu Daily News, one survivor said Jayboy and others saved her, her husband, their young child, and a pregnant neighbour using banana branches as makeshift flotation devices when the current got too strong.

“Someday we will be able to give back,” she said. “Thank you very much for saving our lives.”

Many of those Jayboy rescued tried to offer him money as a token of gratitude, but he refused, saying he only wanted to help.

Serving his community is second nature to Jayboy. Before the typhoon, he was already an active youth volunteer in his local council.

A SunStar Cebu report revealed that his family is among those supported by humanitarian group World Vision, which has been assisting families affected by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in northern Cebu in late September.

Community rallies behind young hero

Even though he turned down cash rewards, many were still eager to thank him.

Ms Gothong said people have since gifted Jayboy a new phone to replace the one he lost in the flood, along with groceries, clothes, a bicycle, and free medical services.

Several individuals and institutions have also pledged to fund his education, offering to cover the rest of his high school years and even a full college scholarship for any degree he chooses, complete with allowances to support his studies.

Typhoon Kalmaegi devastated large parts of the Philippines in early November, killing at least 142 people and leaving more than a hundred others missing.

Over half a million residents were displaced as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of emergency and urged communities to brace for another incoming super typhoon.

