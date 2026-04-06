Woman alleges resort worker watched & filmed her undressing inside accommodation in Thailand

Resort worker allegedly watched and filmed female tourist undress at resort

A woman has alleged that a resort worker secretly watched and filmed her while she was undressing inside her accommodation on Koh Lipe island, Thailand.

A video uploaded on TikTok earlier this week shows the victim, Anna, and her boyfriend in a state of alarm after realising someone had been peeping at her from outside their cottage.

In another clip, the couple appeared to be telling another person what had just happened, with Anna’s voice shaking in fear as she recounted the incident.

Couple had been hearing noises for three nights

In the initial video she posted, Anna explained that they had planned on staying at the resort for seven days, but had only been there for three days when the incident occurred.

She claimed they had been hearing voices and noises outside their room every night since their first day, which had already made them uneasy.

On the night of the incident, she alleged that a staff member watched and filmed her while she was undressing before taking a shower.

The victim also speculated that the perpetrator was not a local, but a Burmese national.

The couple later left the resort at about 1am to find alternative accommodation.

She said the resort had offered them a different room, but they were no longer comfortable staying there.

Victim urges others to be cautious when travelling

Two days after her initial post, Anna made an update saying the police had met with them to provide assistance.

She said the authorities had interviewed all suspects, had an idea who the perpetrator is, and will proceed with legal action.

She said the resort owner has also reached out, asking to discuss the matter.

Anna said she and her boyfriend will be seeing a psychiatrist to take care of their mental health.

“I want this case to serve as a cautionary tale,” she also wrote in her post, adding:

Traveling in Thailand is still fun and beautiful, but I urge everyone to be cautious but not paranoid. Stay alert and always check your accommodation to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.

Suspect handed over for deportation

A day later, Anna said the police had informed them that the suspect had been handed over to the Immigration Bureau for deportation.

The resort has also agreed to reimburse them THB16,5o0 (S$650) to cover the resort fees, medical expenses, and travel costs which they had paid in advance.

As for compensation for their emotional distress and lost time, Anna said they had asked the resort to assess the damage, which resulted in the resort giving them THB1,750 (S$70) per person.

Also read: Thai DJ horrified as intruder attempts to break into her hotel room with keycard, hotel initially denies wrongdoing

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Featured image adapted from @arnabarbie on TikTok.