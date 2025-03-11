Restaurant owner in China gives travellers free food, learns that they saved his son from car accident

Restaurant owner in China treats customers, who rescued his son, to free food

A restaurant owner in China gave some passing travellers free food before learning that they had coincidentally rescued his son from an accident.

Last Saturday (8 March), a woman and her friend stopped by a small restaurant in Foshan, Guangdong, for supper.

The owner saw that they had driven from far away and noting the rainy weather, generously gave them 30 RMB (S$5.50) worth of extra food for free.

As they chatted, the owner told his customers that he came from the city of Zhoukou in Henan.

Coincidentally, the two travellers had driven the wrong way earlier and came across the scene of a car accident.

A metal road divider had somehow impaled the car’s front windshield and emerged from the other end of the vehicle.

The two of them rushed to help and called the police.

Meanwhile, at the scene, the pair found the driver still behind the wheel, bleeding but conscious. The airbag had also been deployed.

“Does your head hurt? We’ve already called the police, just wait a while,” one of the travellers reassured him.

Eventually, the emergency services arrived and took the victim away.

Back at the restaurant, the travellers mentioned that they had saved someone, also from Zhoukou, while on the way over.

They proceeded to show the restaurant owner the video of the incident.

The coincidence deepened when the restaurant owner realised his son was the victim they had rescued.

He thanked his customers profusely for their kind act before preparing to rush to the hospital.

“It’s an unbelievable coincidence,” the woman remarked about the entire affair.

