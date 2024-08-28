Restaurant owner leaves thoughtful note for Korean man enjoying his last meal before enlisting

Restaurant owner leaves thoughtful note on Korean man’s last meal before joining army

Earlier this week, a man from Korea shared a photo of a touching note left by a restaurant owner on the man’s last meal before he joined the army for his compulsory military service.

The heartwarming scene took place on 26 Aug after the man ordered food delivery from a local shop.

Explaining to the restaurant that it was his last meal before he entered military service, he requested for them to make the meal “extra delicious”.

Restaurant owner leaves a touching message

When the food arrived, the man noticed that a note had been attached to his order of noodles.

“Stay healthy! Stay safe! Thank you for fulfilling your duty to your country,” the handwritten note said.

Touched by the message, the man shared it to an online community, according to local media.

“I was touched when I saw the note,” the post had said.

Netizens share in the warmth

Although the post has since been deleted, Nate News said the post was warmly received by Korean netizens.

Some commenters said the letter was very touching. Others said that the restaurant had probably earned a customer for life.

One even asked where the restaurant was, so that they could frequent it themselves.

Finally, one commenter even praised the restaurant owner’s handwriting, saying it was as beautiful as their heart.

Also read: Food delivery riders in China take turns babysitting restaurant owner’s child as she prepares orders

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Naver.