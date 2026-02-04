Restaurant in M’sia allegedly washes leftovers & uses them to cook new dishes for customers

Restaurant allegedly washes leftovers and serves them to customers

Recently, a nasi kandar restaurant in Palm Mall, Seremban, Malaysia, came under fire after a staff member was caught washing leftovers with tap water, allegedly to serve them later to customers.

A concerned individual captured the incident and posted it on social media on Tuesday (3 Feb) as a warning to others.

The Threads user wrote: “I was in the front parking area of Palm Mall in Seremban and noticed a very shocking incident at the back of a restaurant located directly in front of the Palm Mall bus stop.”

He then revealed that he saw an employee washing leftover food such as chicken, lamb, and tofu before separating them into trays.

Staff admits to reusing leftovers

According to Harian Metro, another employee initially lied when confronted regarding the incident.

However, the employee eventually relented and allegedly later admitted that the leftover food would be recooked, adding that it was safe to do so.

The social media user expressed disgust towards the restaurant’s practices and hoped that authorities would take action.

He added that he was confident this was not the first time the restaurant had done it.

Authorities order restaurant’s two-week closure

Seremban City Council (MBS) and Negeri Sembilan State Health Department were alerted to the situation, and investigations are set to be conducted into the allegations.

“We will investigate, and if the allegations made on social media are true, further action will be taken. The public is also advised to use the correct medium to channel complaints,” Negeri Sembilan Health Director Dr Zuraida Mohamed said.

According to Negeri Sembilan Kini, they found that the establishment had multiple violations, including: