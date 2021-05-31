PM Lee Says Restrictions May Be Relaxed After 13 Jun If Covid-19 Situation Improves

2 weeks after Singapore entered the Heightened Alert phase, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered a national address on the country’s Covid-19 plans on 31 May.

Before highlighting Singapore’s current Covid-19 situation, PM Lee gave us a rather positive overview of the current progress, saying that there’s a chance Heightened Alert restrictions can be relaxed.

This is provided that the situation improves and the number of community cases has fallen.

He also assured us that we will soon see a time where Covid-19 will no longer dominate our lives.

Singapore on track to bring Covid-19 under control

He said Singapore is on track to bring the virus under control, barring another superspreader event or big cluster.

PM Lee noted that the number of daily cases has decreased thanks to the support of Singaporeans, and authorities should be able to ascertain whether the outbreak is under control in roughly a week.

If all goes well, restrictions should be relaxed after 13 Jun.

PM Lee urges Singaporeans to remain vigilant

Even so, PM Lee is urging Singaporeans to remain vigilant. And this means:

Working from home if possible

Going out only when necessary

See a doctor when you’re unwell, even if you’ve been vaccinated.

He also highlighted that Singapore would have to continue testing, tracing, and vaccinating more quickly and extensively.

Hopeful news amid tough times

The tightened restrictions under Phase 2 Heightened Alert have not been easy on everyone, especially businesses.

With more community cases being confirmed every day, it makes us wonder whether we can make a swift return to Phase 3 soon.

Now that PM Lee has assuaged our concerns, fingers crossed that community cases will remain stable for the next few weeks, so we may look forward to better times in the Covid-19 era.

If you missed the speech, you can catch it here.

Also read:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.