Ng Chee Meng ‘heartened’ by revised Retail Progressive Wage Model, believes it ensures inclusive growth

MOM announces latest Retail Progressive Wage Model recommendations on 11 Aug

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng is “heartened” by the government’s recent acceptance of recommendations on the Retail Progressive Wage Model (PWM).

Recommendations implemented on Retail PWM

On Monday (11 Aug), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) reported the recommendation on the Retail PWM, highlighting a three-year schedule of sustained wage increases.

The move is expected to affect more than 53,000 residents, who work retail jobs either on a full-time or part-time basis.

The wage schedule will run from 1 Sep 2025 to 31 Aug 2028 and includes additional wage requirements for overtime hours.

Additionally, retail workers will earn an entry-level PWM wage of S$2,305 — a S$130 increase from the current amount.

The recommendations, proposed by the Tripartite Cluster for Retail (TCR), also detailed an expanded list of Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ) training modules and recognition of Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) qualifications to meet the minimum training requirements.

Established in 2022, the PWM for retail workers aims to uplift lower-wage workers, encourage upskilling, and support business competitiveness.

Ng Chee Meng emphasises importance of expanded opportunities

In a Facebook post on Monday (11 Aug) evening, NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng described the move as an “important step… to uplift and support retail workers“.

“Heartened” by the TCR’s recommendations, Mr Ng wrote that the move is a reflection of the belief that “every worker deserves the chance to progress with dignity”.

Mr Ng added that NTUC continues to champion PWM as a means to promote inclusive growth and will continue working closely with tripartite partners to support workers in every sector.

