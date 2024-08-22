Man in Thailand tearfully reunites with his lost dog after 49 days

Thai man reunites with his dog after it was missing for 49 days

Earlier this week, a man in Thailand finally reunited with this lost dog after it went missing for 49 days.

According to local media, the man had received a tip through social media that his dog was spotted more than 30 kilometres away.

A careful but tearful reunion

In the clip, the black dog was initially cautious, keeping close to the wall and not advancing towards the people who have shown up to meet it.

However, its ears perked up when it heard its owner call out its name — Penguin.

Turning to face the man who called out for it, the mutt remained on guard.

“Penguin was probably wary because the local strays might’ve been bullying it,” said Koi, the woman who shared the clip.

It is unclear what’s her relation to the owner.

Not long after, the dog was seen hopping into its owner’s arms. The man cried tears of happiness as he hugged and carried his excited pup.

The dog was seen licking its owner’s face in a subsequent scene.

Missing after being let out for a midnight walk

In an interview with Channel 3 News, Koi said the dog went missing after it was let out for a midnight walk.

At the time, which was just under two months ago, Penguin had suffered a seizure at around midnight. His owners then cared and comforted him until it recovered from the event.

However, still dazed after the episode, Penguin asked its owners to be let out. Figuring the dog just wanted to relieve itself, they opened the door to let it out.

However, Penguin ran off into the night and went missing.

Koi recounted that the man never lost hope, searching every day for the past 49 days for his lost dog.

They got their big break when someone reached out through social media about a sighting around 30 kilometres away.

Although black dogs are quite common in the area, the owner recognised Penguin’s injured back foot immediately and rushed to the location to find it.

According to Koi, Penguin immediately rushed to his usual sleeping spot after returning to its home.

Featured image adapted from @MorningNewsTV3 on X.