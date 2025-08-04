Beauty store at Dempsey Hill offers discounts & commissions for honest reviews

Reverie On Hill rewards authentic online reviewers, even those with 50 followers

Ever added a face serum to your cart after seeing it go viral on TikTok? Or whispered “I need that” while watching someone swatch the latest It lipstick on Instagram?

If so, you already know that social media sells better than fancy ads. All because someone who looks like you tried it, liked it, and told you why.

Now, a new beauty and wellness store at Dempsey Hill aims to make that kind of everyday influence more accessible and authentic.

Reverie On Hill (ROH), Singapore’s first creator-powered retail space, invites regular shoppers to try, review, and recommend products while getting rewarded for it.

And no, you don’t need thousands of followers to qualify — just honest opinions and a willingness to share.

Inside ROH, you’ll find over 200 curated beauty and wellness products, ranging from Korean biotech serums and Australian botanicals to organic supplements and shampoo.

The line-up includes both international names and homegrown Singaporean brands such as Beaund, elivity, Desert Free, Rabbit Habit, and Paloma, with some labels stocked exclusively at ROH.

Get up to 40% off & earn a commission by sharing reviews

At ROH, everyone gets to play beauty editor or skincare influencer.

Each product in-store comes with a QR code you can scan to learn more, leave a review, or even generate your own affiliate link.

If someone purchases through your unique link and recommendation, you’ll earn a commission. Yes, really.

At the moment, ROH’s affiliate commission rate is 10%, with the potential to increase to up to 20% in future, depending on how the programme performs.

That’s not all. ROH also has a tiered membership system that rewards you simply for sharing.

Post one to two approved pieces of content and you’ll unlock ‘Storyteller’ status, which gets you 20% off storewide for 30 days. Perfect for stocking up on more of what you love.

Upload three or more, and you level up to ‘Curator’, scoring 30% off for 60 days.

And if you’re one of the lucky few invited into the ultra-exclusive Reverie Black Card tier (set to launch later this year), you’ll get 40% off all year round, plus early access to drops and invites to private events.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: surely only those with a big following qualify. But that’s not the case. As ROH puts it in their FAQ:

We’re more interested in your style, consistency, and authenticity than your numbers. Whether you’re just starting or already growing, you’re welcome.

Reviews must be honest and feature a Reverie On Hill product

So, what kind of content is most likely to get approved?

First, the basics: your review must be a short-form video or a high-quality static post that clearly features a ROH product.

It could be a casual “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) monologue, an unboxing, or something else a little more creative — as long as the product is front and centre.

Of course, don’t forget to tag @reverieonhill and the featured brand’s account if applicable.

Once your content’s live, submit the link via ROH’s submission form, which you can access via a QR code in-store.

There’s no rigid posting schedule, but consistency helps. Creators who post regularly may be prioritised for future paid campaigns or even have their reviews featured on the retail shelf.

And when it comes to the review itself, the key is to keep it fair and honest.

Don’t overhype just for the sake of it (if it sounds too enthusiastic, it might come off as fake), but don’t drag the product either.

Just share your genuine experience — the good and the not-so-wow — and you should be good to go.

Enjoy a relaxing facial for free (sort of) and more launch specials

To mark its grand opening and Singapore’s 60th birthday, ROH is rolling out a series of limited-time perks.

One standout is the SG60 promo. Throughout August and September, you can enjoy a 30-minute express facial for just S$60. Plus, you’ll get the full amount back as in-store credit.

According to the rules of Girl Math, that basically makes it free.

There are also various gifts with purchase up for grabs from now till 31 Aug, or while stocks last.

Spend at least S$30 to receive a stylish mini keyring, or treat yourself to S$80 worth of products to get a chic sleep mask.

Go big and spend S$180 or more on Yann Beyrie products, and you’ll receive a complimentary Amelis Chroma Treatment (worth S$99) at the brand’s Orchard Road salon.

Head to the official ROH website for all the details.

