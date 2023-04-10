S’pore Actor Richie Koh Crowned Best Actor At Star Awards 2023, Youngest Winner In 26 Years

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

First-Time Nominee Richie Koh Wins Best Actor At Star Awards 2023

29-year-old Singaporean actor Richie Koh was crowned Best Actor at the Star Awards on Sunday (10 Apr).

He bagged the coveted trophy for his role in the Mediacorp drama series ‘Your World in Mine’, in which he plays Zheng Tiancai, an intellectually challenged young adult.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Koh is the youngest actor in 26 years to win this prize.

In 1997, Christopher Lee won the same award at the age of 26.

Richie Koh wins Best Actor for role in ‘Your World in Mine’

Koh wasn’t just a first-time winner of the top award — it was also his first nomination as well.

He went toe-to-toe with fellow first-timers Ayden Sng and Desmond Ng, as well as veterans Brandon Wong and Qi Yuwu.

As his role in ‘Your World in Mine’ was a sensitive one, the cast met people with special needs to learn more about their lives while working on the show.

In his acceptance speech, Koh thanked two of these people, Johannes and Anna, for “letting him into [their] world”.

“Your world is beautiful,” he said.

Hilariously, he also requested for a photo with iconic Hong Kong singer Sammi Cheng after giving his speech.

Cheng was one of the special celebrity guests at this year’s awards and had presented Koh with his trophy.

The 29-year-old also took home one of three Most Popular Rising Star awards.

He, fellow actor Ayden Sng, and Yes 933 radio DJ Gao Meigui were all voted for the award by the public.

Started acting in 2017 after being scouted in 2013

Koh was scouted in 2013 for Channel U’s ‘Hey Gorgeous’ talent competition, in which he won second place.

After National Service, his journey in acting started with a supporting role in the 2017 drama serial ‘When Duty Calls’.

That was followed by a cameo in ‘Life Less Ordinary’ the same year.

His first major role was in the Mediacorp mini-series ‘@StarCrossed’, where he played one of the male leads.

Since then, Koh has starred in various popular shows, including ‘118 Reunion’, ‘Playground’, ‘CTRL’, and of course, ‘Your World in Mine’.

We would like to send our heartfelt congratulations to Richie Koh and all the other winners at the Star Awards 2023. We wish him all the best in his upcoming projects.

Featured image adapted from Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.