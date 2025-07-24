Rider nearly run over by oncoming taxi after falling & skidding on PIE

Motorcyclist loses balance & skids on PIE after allegedly riding over uneven patch

A rider was almost run over by a taxi after falling and skidding along the eastbound PIE on Monday (21 July).

Footage of the accident, posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page, showed a motorcyclist losing his balance after allegedly riding over an uneven section of the road.

Failing to regain control of the bike, the rider fell to his right before skidding on the road.

Rider almost hit by oncoming taxi

The rider, having veered into the rightmost lane, crashed into the bushes along the road divider and narrowly avoided being run over by an oncoming green taxi.

Meanwhile, the spinning motorcycle scraped the sides of the taxi before coming to a stop in the far-right lane.

Motorcyclist conveyed to hospital

Responding to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they were alerted to the road traffic accident at 5.30pm.

An 18-year-old rider was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious state, said a SCDF spokesperson.

The police added that a 69-year-old male taxi driver is assisting ongoing investigations.

Netizens speculate that uneven road was the culprit behind crash

Upon watching the footage, a significant number of commenters concluded that the motorcyclist fell due to an uneven section of the expressway.

One netizen shared his personal experience of encountering “a lot of unevenly patched roads” lately, cautioning fellow riders to be “extra extra careful”.

Meanwhile, another expressed outrage towards the “alarming” and “entirely unacceptable” nature of the incident.

A sympathetic user wished the rider well and urged him to “get a lawyer”.

Also read: Rider sent crashing & rolling after hit-and-run on PIE, motorcycle drives into road divider

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.