65-year-old motorcyclist killed after massive tree branch falls & hits him on the head in M’sia

Elderly rider killed after large tree branch hits him on the head while riding in Kelantan

A 65-year-old man was killed after a large tree branch broke off and struck him on the head while riding his motorcycle in Kelantan, Malaysia on Tuesday (29 July) at around 6.50pm.

The victim, Kamar Seman, was on his way home when the branch suddenly fell and hit him, according to Bera District Police Chief Superintendent Zulkiflee Nazir.

He was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe injuries to the back of his head.

Investigation ongoing into possible recklessness

Superintendent Zulkiflee stated that officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report at around 7pm.

Sinar Harian reported that villagers helped remove the tree branch that had crushed the victim.

The victim’s body was transported to the hospital for an autopsy, and the incident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987, which addresses death caused by reckless or dangerous driving.

Despite a light breeze and brief rain, the weather conditions were generally good, and the road was dry at the time of the incident, according to police.

Change in behaviour noted by victim’s brother

In an interview with Harian Metro, the victim’s brother, Mohamed Zainuddin — the Imam of the mosque in Kampung Batu Papan — recalled meeting Mr Kamar after the afternoon prayers earlier that day.

The victim had planned to meet friends for tea.

Mr Zainuddin mentioned that there was a noticeable change in his brother’s usual routine on the day of the incident.

“Normally, when he went out in the morning, he would buy food for his wife, but on that day, he didn’t bring anything,” Mr Zainuddin said, noting that his wife also found this unusual.

Mr Kamar, a well-respected treasurer at the mosque, leaves behind his wife and two sons, aged 24 and 18.

Featured image adapted from Kosmo and Harian Metro.