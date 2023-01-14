Rider Slides On Wet Jurong Road Like It’s An Amusement Park Ride After Falling Off Motorcycle

Rider Slides Across Jurong Traffic Junction After Jamming On Brakes

Losing control of one’s bike and sliding on the road can easily be any motorcyclist’s worst nightmare.

But one rider seemingly managed to see the funny side to this during a recent incident.

While travelling in Jurong on a rainy day, the motorcyclist apparently jammed on his brakes and ended up sliding across a traffic junction.

Despite how dangerous the situation was, the rider remained cool as a cucumber as he slid across the wet road, almost as if he was on an amusement park ride.

Rider slides across Jurong junction on rainy day

The graceful move was captured in all its glory on dashcam footage sent to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Based on the surroundings, the incident seemed to have happened at the junction of Jurong Town Hall Road and Jurong East Avenue 1.

It was raining relentlessly at the time, and the roads were visibly wet.

While nothing appeared out of the ordinary at first, a motorcyclist suddenly slid into the frame across the yellow box at the road junction.

In spite of the possible danger he was in, the rider was extremely calm throughout, remaining in an upright seated position with his hands between his legs.

As he came to a stop at the other end of the junction, he raised his visor dramatically and looked around, as if in disbelief over what had just happened.

He then slowly walked back towards his toppled motorbike.

According to the caption of the video, the motorcyclist apparently jammed on the brakes prior to sliding across the road junction.

Netizens applaud rider for staying calm

Footage of the incident has since gone viral, with nearly 3,600 shares at the time of writing.

Many netizens applauded the rider for how composed he was throughout the incident.

One commenter joked that this was a good example of how one should be hitting up another person on social media.

Another Facebook user noticed how well the footage would fit in a denim ad.

In all seriousness, we hope the rider didn’t sustain any injuries and that the incident serves as a reminder for motorists to travel safely, especially on a rainy day.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.