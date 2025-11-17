Female rider in Thailand tracks down & catches man who sexually assaulted her after police declined to search

Female rider in Thailand tracks down man who sexually assaulted her with help from other riders

A 32-year-old female rider in Thailand took justice into her own hands after she was sexually assaulted by a passenger. She tracked the man down with the help of fellow riders and personally handed him over to the police.

Woman assaulted after taxi job turns violent

According to the Thai Post, the rider had accepted a ride booking at around 10pm on 1 Nov. But once they arrived at the destination, the man allegedly pounced on her.

When she fought back, the 21-year-old suspect became enraged. He reportedly hit her with a helmet and began strangling her.

Just as she was about to lose consciousness, a passing motorcyclist spotted the struggle and rushed in to help.

Realising he had been seen, the attacker fled into a nearby wooded area.

The victim immediately reported the assault to the police.

However, according to The Thaiger, officers declined her request to search for the suspect, instead advising her to seek medical treatment and file a formal report at the station.

Victim rallies fellow riders and tracks suspect down

Unwilling to let her attacker escape, the woman and the Good Samaritan rider who saved her rallied their riding community.

Together, they combed the area and managed to locate the suspect at a construction workers’ camp.

The woman was able to identify him due to a bite wound she had inflicted on him earlier.

The group detained him and handed him directly to the police.

Man charged with attempted murder & sexual assault

Police have since confirmed that the 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault, attempted murder, and property damage.

Meanwhile, the woman is now reaching out on social media in an attempt to track down the passersby who helped save her life.

“Thank you for not letting me die that night,” she wrote in her post.

