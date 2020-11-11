Ring Found Along East Coast Park, Netizen Asks Owner To Disclose Inscription In Order To Claim It

Rings today are most commonly used to symbolise one’s love for his or her partner. Hence, they’re highly treasured and the mere thought of losing them would send us into a frenzy. On Saturday (7 Nov), however, a netizen reportedly found an unclaimed gold ring along East Coast Park (ECP)

She took to Facebook at night to share her discovery and sought the original owner of the ring.

Netizen finds unclaimed ring at East Coast Park while cycling

According to the netizen, the golden ring was found as she was cycling along ECP.

She, however, did not share which part of the park she found it at.

Sensing that the ring might hold special meaning for someone out there, the netizen took to Facebook in hopes of finding the owner.

For verification purposes, she asks that the owner slides into her DM with the words inscribed on the ring.

Expectedly, some netizens couldn’t help but have a playful attempt at guessing the carved words.

“The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” fans would probably get that reference.

Less avid moviegoers who vaguely know the series may be more familiar with this ring-loving creature instead:

Jokes aside, this precious ring is surely of value to the original owner, which is probably why the netizen is keen on returning it to them.

Hope owner would reclaim ring soon

We hope the owner catches wind of the Facebook post and would be reunited with his or her ring soon.

If you know anyone who owns a ring that bears resemblance to that in the picture, perhaps you can reach out to them and check if this is theirs.

