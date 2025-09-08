Man in India faces backlash over video of risky train stunt & attempt to touch woman on platform

Man in India sparks outrage after video of train stunt and harassment attempt on woman goes viral

A man in India is facing heavy backlash online after a viral video showed him performing a reckless stunt on a moving train while allegedly trying to harass a woman on the platform.

Man dangles dangerously out of moving train before reaching out to woman

The clip, shared by @timesnow on Instagram on 7 Sept, shows the man hanging precariously out of the side of a speeding train.

As the train zooms past a platform, he stretches his arm out in an apparent attempt to touch a woman who was standing nearby.

The act not only risked his life but also shocked viewers, as it appeared to be a blatant attempt at harassment.

Netizens slam his ‘irresponsible and shameless’ behaviour

The video quickly sparked outrage for two reasons: the life-threatening stunt and the inappropriate behaviour toward the unsuspecting woman.

Netizens condemned the man’s actions, with many demanding strict punishment.

One Instagram user said such stunts should be punished, not glorified.

Another commenter shared she had experienced something similar and managed to apprehend her harasser.

One Instagram user urged the authorities to take strict action against the man in the video.

Another netizen said that the Railway Department should also ensure that automatic door closures are in place, in addition to taking strict action against the person responsible.

It is unclear whether action has since been taken against the individual, but some netizens are tagging railway officials and the local police in hopes of ensuring accountability.

Experts warn against glorifying dangerous stunts

Authorities in India have long warned against train stunts, which are both illegal and deadly. The Indian Railways have frequently issued warnings against them.

Experts caution that such behaviour not only puts the performer’s life at risk but also endangers fellow passengers and bystanders.

This latest clip adds to a string of viral videos showing unsafe stunts carried out for likes and views on social media.

As outrage continues to mount, many are also calling on social media platforms to clamp down on videos that glorify reckless and inappropriate behaviour.

Featured image adapted from @timesnow on Instagram.