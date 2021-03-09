Numerous Clusters Of Apple Snail Eggs Spotted On River Bank, They’re Toxic So Don’t Touch Them

Singapore may be a small island, but that doesn’t mean it’s boring in the terms of the natural sights and peculiar organisms we can see if we explore the great outdoors.

One woman was out and about near the bank of a reservoir in Singapore when she stumbled upon a scene straight out of an alien movie.

Source

Numerous clusters of tiny pink eggs were spread across the rocks, giving the area an unearthly appearance.

Source

However, being Singaporeans, we’ve food on our minds constantly, and some commented that they look like mentaiko.

Strage sight gives OP goosebumps

In her post on the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook page, the netizen by the name of Anne Yong said she got goosebumps at the strange sight.

For those who don’t have trypophobia – discomfort at the sight of cluster of holes or bumps – here’s a close-up look at the eggs.

Source

The birds won’t touch it

Ms Yong also saw an egret among the eggs, but it apparently didn’t touch them.

Source

When a commenter asked why animals don’t eat them, he was informed that they’re toxic.

Source

Ms Yong said that despite hanging around for awhile, she didn’t see any takers for the eggs, not even the egret.

Apple Snail’s eggs are powerfully toxic

In response to another commenter’s question, she also identified the pink eggs as Apple Snail’s eggs.

Source

Apple Snails, despite their tasty name, are pests originally from South America that were introduced to South-east Asia in 1980, according to the Global Invasive Species Database (GISD).

Source

It’s considered the No. 1 pest of rice crops, and has decimated fields across the region.

According to GISD,

Their presence is often first noted by observation of their bright pink egg masses laid on solid surfaces up to about 50cm above the water surface.

They’re also filled with powerful toxins, which means almost all animals can’t eat them.

Source

An average cluster contains 200-600 eggs.

If you think they look “alien”, you’re right in a sense – the snail is listed among the top 100 most-invasive alien species in the world.

Can be found at Serangoon & Seletar

If you want to take a look at the eggs with your own eyes, one commenter said he’s seen them along Sungei Serangoon.

Source

Another netizen said he’s seen them at the nearby Seletar Reservior.

Source

However, if you do go down and see them, do remember that they’re toxic so don’t touch them.

Netizens say they look like mentaiko

Despite their toxic nature, something delicious came to netizens’ minds when they saw the photos.

Namely, mentaiko – or salted and marinated cod roe.

Source

In Singapore, it can be found on its own or as a garnishing on food like salmon sushi and spaghetti.

Source, Source

From the photos, we can see why some people thought of mentaiko.

Source

However, do not, we repeat do not, touch or consume the eggs if you see them.

Action may be needed to remove pests

While the sight of these “alien creatures” might be bizarre, it’s not the first time they’ve been reported in Singapore.

In 2014, Apple Snail’s eggs also sprouted on the banks of the Whampoa River, causing concern to nearby residents, AsiaOne reported.

As they will hatch into pests, perhaps the authorities might want to take action to prevent them from damaging the environment.

No matter how much they look like tasty bits of food, we many not want more of them lying around.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Facebook.