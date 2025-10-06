Elderly men seen climbing over road divider in Farrer Park to reach Singapore Pools outlet

Elderly men seen climbing over road divider on Rangoon Road to reach Singapore Pools outlet

Rangoon Road has become a hotspot for jaywalking, with several pedestrians — including elderly men — seen climbing over the central road divider to cross the four-lane road.

The stretch, located between Holiday Inn Singapore Little India and Farrer Park MRT Station Exit A on one side, and Block 677 Rangoon Road on the other, has a Singapore Pools betting centre that appears to be a frequent destination for these individuals.

Elderly men allegedly crossing road for convenience

According to Shin Min Daily News, many of those crossing illegally were “uncles” emerging from the MRT station to reach the betting outlet opposite.

A nearby shop employee said he often witnessed such scenes, adding that drivers would frequently honk at the jaywalkers.

“The lift to the betting centre is directly opposite the MRT exit, so many uncles take the shortcut by climbing over the railing. It’s really dangerous,” he said.

The barriers near the bus stops on both sides of the road are only about waist-high, making them easier to scale.

Pedestrians trying to cross reportedly peek out from behind buses to check for oncoming traffic, then climb over the narrow central divider and dash across the remaining lanes when there’s a gap in vehicles.

Observers noted that some of the men appeared unsteady on their feet, prompting concern among bystanders.

The situation became even more hazardous during evening rush hours, when both vehicular and pedestrian traffic increased.

30 people seen crossing illegally in 20 minutes

During a 20-minute observation, Shin Min Daily News counted about 30 people climbing over the central divider instead of using the designated pedestrian crossing roughly 50 metres away near the junction with Serangoon Road.

One of the men admitted he crossed the road this way to save time, noting that the bus stop was some distance from the traffic lights.

Another said he was still fit enough to climb over the barrier but acknowledged that elderly individuals with limited mobility should use the proper crossing instead.

He also hoped the authorities would consider adding a zebra crossing near the bus stops to make it easier and safer for pedestrians to get across.

86-year-old man injured while attempting to cross

The dangers of such shortcuts became evident on 4 Oct, when an 86-year-old man was struck by a food delivery motorcycle while attempting to cross Rangoon Road near the bus stop.

A video shared online showed two elderly men emerging from behind a bus, seemingly preparing to climb over the central barrier.

The man in front managed to step onto the divider, but the one behind was hit by the passing motorcycle and thrown to the ground.

Police confirmed that they were alerted to the accident around noon.

The elderly man was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital, while the 50-year-old motorcyclist is assisting with investigations.

Online commenters have since urged pedestrians to avoid jaywalking and use the designated crossing for their own safety.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.