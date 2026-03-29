Netizen complains that road sign in Pioneer blocked by tree, issue present back in April 2024

Road sign gets blocked by tree in Pioneer, netizen told to report issue to NParks

A netizen recently made a post complaining about how a road sign in Pioneer was nearly totally blocked by a tree in front of it.

Commenters urged them to make a report to NParks to prune the tree.

Road sign nearly completely blocked by tree

On 25 March, netizen “Kei El Douberyu” posted two photos to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

They showed a photo from Pioneer Road North, near the junction with Boon Lay Way.

A road sign indicating a left turn for Boon Lay Way and Jalan Boon Lay had been obscured by a tree right in front of it. From the road, it was nearly impossible to see the sign.

Even from the pedestrian footpath, the tree prevented a person from seeing the sign until they were close to it.

“What is the point of putting up a road sign and then [planting] a tree right in front of it?” The Original Poster (OP) asked. “Drivers can’t even see the sign.”

MS News has reached out to the OP to inquire about when the photos were taken.

NParks conducts regular maintenance pruning

One netizen urged the OP to make a direct report to NParks, claiming that they could get a contractor to prune the tree quickly.

Numerous commenters under the post seemed confused as to who to contact regarding the issue. Suggestions included the local town council and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

According to the Ministry of National Development (MND), NParks conducts maintenance pruning on roadside shrubs every two to three months.

NParks also conducts monthly site inspections on roadside greenery and prune any that obstruct road signs or traffic.

MS News has reached out to NParks for comments on the issue.

Google Street View from 2024 shows sign partially blocked

The problem surrounding this sign seems to have existed to some degree since April 2024.

Google Street View images of Pioneer Road North from then showed most of the sign obscured by the still-growing tree.

The next most recent Google Street View image was captured in May 2022 and showed the sign mostly unobstructed.

Also read: Heritage tree in Woodleigh cut down for public safety after significant decay found in trunk

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kei El Douberyu on Facebook.