Robinson To Return As Online Department Store On 24 Jun

When Robisons announced its shocking closure last year, many mourned the loss of one of the country’s most beloved department stores.

However, Robinsons has just announced their triumphant return, now as an online department store.

The launch is slated to go live on 24 Jun and will feature over 200 specially-curated brands.

Robinsons online store will feature over 200 brands

In a press release on Thursday (10 Jun), Robinsons announced their return on a new online platform.

The website will reportedly go live on 24 Jun and promises customers a pleasant shopping experience with an easily navigatable website that’s visually appealing and secure.

With its impending launch, Singaporeans who have missed the department store’s unique offerings can look forward to purchasing their good ol’ favourites online.

Returning as Robinsons Online, they will be offering “value-oriented” and “rationalised product offering” from over 200 brands.

The brands will range from familiar names, to homegrown favourites, to those that are new to the market.

They also teased exclusive collaborations that will debut on the platform, but did not disclose the brands involved.

If you can’t wait for the official launch, you can visit their website to register for early access and receive exclusive offers.

A new era begins

While the pandemic has hit retail businesses hard, we’re glad to see stalwarts like Robinsons pivoting their brand and entering the online space.

With many Singaporeans choosing to purchase online, this comes at an opportune time for the heritage brand to make its mark on a digital stage.

We look forward to seeing them back and the exciting new products that await us.

