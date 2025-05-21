‘Even more robotic & predictable than chatting with an AI’: Redditor says S’poreans are pragmatic, gets slammed by netizens

Redditor gets slammed for calling Singaporeans ‘pragmatic’

It is not uncommon for us to hear tourists or even locals associating Singapore with the words “boring” and “dull”.

Interestingly, a Redditor used a similar description to describe their conversations with Singaporeans.

They even called Singaporeans a bunch a people who are “pragmatic” and “unable to think out of the box”.

OP says Singaporeans are ‘robotic and predictable’

In the thread, the Original Poster (OP) claimed that talking to locals felt “even more robotic and predictable than chatting with an AI chatbot.”

According to the OP, small talk here often revolves around “bo liao” and “mundane” topics like food and housing.

“Rarely (do) you come across people here who have opinions on world affairs, philosophy,” they added.

The Redditor also accused Singaporeans of being “cliquish as hell”, comparing social circles to “a bunch of preschoolers playing at the playground during recess.”

Netizens slammed OP’s opinion

The post has since garnered nearly 100 comments, with many slamming the OP’s opinion.

While some agreed that Singaporeans can be pragmatic, they argued it does not mean they are boring or shallow.

One user pointed out that the OP might be referring to their conversations with their colleagues, who could have chosen to draw a “clear line” between work and their personal lives.

Another commenter chimed in by sharply pointing out that “the people they (you) hang out with is reflective of who they (you) are.”

On the other hand, this netizen pointed out that many people engage in small talk simply because it is light-hearted and relatable.

