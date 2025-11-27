1 injured after section of roof in Bright Hill temple crashes into courtyard

Roof tiles fall four storeys into courtyard at Bright Hill temple, area closed temporarily

On Wednesday (26 Nov) night, a section of the roof at the Bright Hill temple suddenly collapsed, dropping roof tiles into a courtyard.

One person suffered minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Roof tiles fall off four-storey hall in Bright Hill temple

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the incident at around 8.25pm.

Upon arrival at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery on 88 Bright Hill Road, they found roof tiles and a supporting roof frame in a courtyard within the premises.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that a section of the roof tiles had slid off the roof of the Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall.

A TikTok video by user sykoxz showed a large amount of debris fallen onto a staircase and the surrounding grass patch.

An SCDF vehicle had also arrived at the scene.

Injured individual declines to be taken to hospital

SCDF firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, together with search canines from SCDF’s search platoon, conducted a search of the area.

An SCDF paramedic assessed one person for minor injuries, but they declined conveyance to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Bright Hill temple stated that they are complying with SCDF instructions on required safety measures within the affected areas.

The temple is currently holding “The Grand Prayer that Blesses and Benefits All Sentient Beings” event from 23 to 30 Nov, which will proceed as scheduled with adjusted safety measures in some areas.

They have also temporarily closed the Venerable Hong Choon Memorial Hall and the adjacent Abbot’s Hall for the time being.

Falling debris damaged windows of adjacent building

In response to an MS News query, a Building and Construction Authority (BCA) spokesperson stated that an inspection found that sections of the roof tiles and supporting roof frame had fallen off the four-storey building.

“The windows of the adjacent building were also damaged by the fallen debris. However, the structural integrity of the affected buildings is not affected.”

BCA directed the building owner to close off access to the two buildings.

Additionally, BCA ordered the owner to appoint a professional engineer to investigate the cause of the collapse.

The engineer will advise on the necessary precautionary measures and recommend permanent rectification works.

