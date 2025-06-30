First of 8 RTS Link trains delivered to S’pore, passenger service to begin by Dec 2026

Singapore welcomes first of eight trains in the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

Singapore recently welcomed the first of eight driverless trains for the upcoming Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, marking a major milestone for the highly anticipated cross-border rail project.

Unveiled at the Singapore Rail Test Centre (SRTC) in Tuas on Sunday (30 June), the train is now set to undergo comprehensive testing, followed by additional tests and preparations on the RTS Link tracks.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), trials are expected to wrap up by end-2025, with passenger services slated to begin in December 2026.

RTS Operations (RTSO) has also indicated that works on the RTS Link’s system are now at 56% completion, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Approximately 5-minute commute from JB to Singapore

Once operational, the RTS Link will slash cross-border travel time to just five minutes, making it a game-changer for commuters.

Running daily from 6am to midnight, the trains will operate at speeds of up to 80km/h and boast a peak-hour frequency of every 3.6 minutes.

Each direction can handle up to 10,000 passengers per hour, promising massive relief for those who currently brave long queues at the Causeway.

This will “significantly enhance cross-border connectivity between Singapore and Malaysia”, LTA stated.

4 train cars with capacity for over 600 passengers

The 76.5 metre-long, four-car trains are made by Chinese manufacturer CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive.

Each of the eight trains has an optimal capacity of 607 passengers and a maximum load of 1,087.

Every train car has 32 seats, with four that can be folded to make space for wheelchairs, prams or luggage.

RTS Link trains to feature accessibility aids for hearing-impaired passengers

The trains will also include other accessibility features, such as a hearing induction loop system, ST reported.

It will use a magnetic field to transmit public announcements directly to the hearing aids of passengers who use such devices.

This is the first time such a system will be implemented on a train in Singapore and Malaysia. It will allow those who have hearing impairments to hear broadcasts clearly without background noise and distortion.

Also read: New RTS Link to become fastest public transportation between JB & S’pore, travel time takes 6 mins

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Land Transport Authority on Facebook.