Man leaves rubbish on car at Jurong West carpark, bin just a few steps away

By - 13 Jan 2026, 12:39 am

Man places rubbish on car hood at Jurong West carpark & walks away

In a bizarre incident, a man decided to leave his rubbish on a car at a carpark in Jurong West, despite a bin being available just a few steps away.

Dashcam footage posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed him placing a plastic container next to the windshield wipers, like how someone might leave an advertising flyer.

Man walks briskly past car, leaves rubbish on top

The clip was recorded on Saturday (10 Jan) at 9.30am in the morning, according to the caption.

It showed the young man walking briskly past the camcar, which was parked in a multi-storey carpark along Jurong West Street 52.

He was holding his phone in his left hand and the container in his right hand.

Without hesitation, he stopped next to the driver’s door of the car and placed the plastic container in the groove between the windshield and the bonnet.

This is despite a rubbish bin positioned at a staircase landing just opposite the car.

Rubbish left on car in Jurong West contained half-eaten cake

After the act, the man walked away, but not before briefly turning back to gaze at his handiwork.

The plastic container he left behind appeared to have a half-eaten piece of confectionery in it.

The original poster (OP) alleged that the man had left rubbish on his car “obviously on purpose”, as there was a bin nearby, adding:

Why are there people like this??

Netizens suggest reasons, but no definitive answer found

Several netizens suggested reasons for the man’s actions, ranging from a prior grudge, the camcar being of a certain model or even that the driver had pumped RON95 petrol in Malaysia.

One speculated that it was a deliberate act, as he had turned back to look.

Others wondered whether such an act could be considered littering or not.

A user also described the man as “dumb” as he evidently did not realise that he would be captured on camera.

However, no definitive reason for the man’s action could be concluded.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

