Manchester United fans in S’pore weary over yet another ‘rebuild’ following Ruben Amorim’s sacking

Local Manchester United fans jaded after Ruben Amorim’s sacking

Manchester United supporters in Singapore are once again bracing themselves for another “rebuild” after Ruben Amorim was sacked by the club.

The club’s decision to let go of head coach Ruben Amorim on 5 Jan has reignited frustration among fans here.

Many of the club’s supporters feel stuck in a constant loop of hope, failure, and rebuilding since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Following Amorim’s departure, former midfielder and under-18s coach Darren Fletcher was appointed the interim manager. He ended up overseeing two matches, a draw with Burnley, and a loss to Brighton in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, initial reports suggested that club legends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick were among those being considered as caretaker managers till the end of the season.

Fans in Singapore unimpressed

For fans watching from Singapore, the developments have been met with weary acceptance rather than outrage.

“We didn’t sack the problem; we sacked a symptom. Until the club decides what it truly wants to be and backs that vision properly, the next guy will just be another name on the carousel,” said Clarence Lam, 50, a former national rugby player and die-hard United fan of more than 20 years.

“Amorim’s sacking feels like the culmination of tactical stubbornness, poor results and escalating clashes with United’s hierarchy. The bigger question is: when do we stop hitting the reset button?”

43-year-old Ding An Cheng, a Manchester United fan of 34 years, echoed the sentiment.

“I think the bigger problem is United. They bring in coaches to fix leaks in a broken ship, but they don’t know where they’re going,” he said.

“Money they have; direction, they don’t.”

For some supporters, such as 15-year-old Dean Yeo, the timing of Amorim’s departure only adds to the chaos.

“They couldn’t have chosen a worse time to sack Amorim,” said 15-year-old Dean Yeo who began supporting United recently.

“The team is in a strong position, with many matches still left to play.”

Jon Low, 46, who has been a Manchester United fan since 1990, probably summed it up best with a succint: “I’m speechless”.

Local fans of rival clubs react to Amorim’s departure

While disappointment dominated sentiments among United fans, supporters of rival clubs have also questioned the decision to show Amorim the door.

Halis, 30, a football coach and Liverpool fan, told MS News: “I think the United board made a poor decision in sacking Amorim, especially with the team just three points off the top four. It’s a wide-open race for European spots this season, and this could hinder their progress.”

Even former Singapore national footballer Aleksandar Đurić had something to say about the sacking.

“As a former professional player, it’s never nice to see a head coach get sacked, even though there were many reasons that led to his dismissal,” he said to MS News.

“But as an Arsenal fan, I can’t help but enjoy seeing Manchester United like this. When they get a new coach, I hope they take points off every team in the title race, except Arsenal of course,” joked Đurić.

Mixed reactions to potential caretaker managers

The possibility of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Michael Carrick returning as caretaker managers had divided opinion among fans in Singapore.

Solskjaer, who managed United from 2018 to 2021, remains a popular figure for guiding the club to a second-place finish in 2021.

Carrick, meanwhile, earned praise during his brief spell in charge following Solskjaer’s departure.

Mr Cheng, who is also the film director of Kallang Roar the movie, said: “In any case, both can hold the fort for a while, but ultimately they are not the long-term solution. A club like Manchester United should be able to afford a manager proven at the highest level.”

On 14 Jan, Manchester United announced that they have appointed Michael Carrick as head coach of the men’s first team until the end of the season.

Some fans, however, are indifferent about what happens next.

“Honestly, I don’t care already,” said Samuel Tan, 30, a United fan of 17 years.

“They can get the best manager in the world and I still won’t feel excited to watch them play anymore.”

Hopeful but heavily guarded

Despite the disappointment, many fans admitted they will continue supporting the club, though with far less expectations.

“There’s always that small part of you that hopes maybe this time it works,” Mr Yeo said. “Maybe Michael Carrick steadies things, maybe the next manager will be the right one.”

For now, Manchester United fans in Singapore are left waiting once again, for clarity, for consistency, and for a future that finally moves beyond rebuilding.

