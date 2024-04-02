Running Lab S’pore collecting used running shoes, get S$50 voucher when you donate

Running Lab Singapore is organising donation drive for used running shoes

If you’ve got old running shoes that you rarely use lying around at home, this is your chance to give them a new lease on life for a good cause.

From now until 30 April, Running Lab Singapore is bringing back its ‘Project Love Sneaker’ donation drive.

By giving away your used running shoes, you will be rewarded with a S$50 voucher that can be used at its stores.

Drop-off locations can be found in three different shopping malls.

Clean & reusable running & sports shoes accepted

On Monday (1 April), Running Lab announced its shoe collection drive, along with the terms and conditions for donors to heed.

It specified that it is looking for sports and running shoes.

The sports shoes that the company will accept include:

Badminton court shoes

Basketball shoes

Soccer shoes

Army running shoes

For running shoes, it will take children’s sizes as well.

Customers may also donate lifestyle shoes that resemble running shoes.

The shoes can be dropped off from now till 30 April at the following Running Lab outlets:

Marina Square

Velocity @ Novena Square

Tampines Mall

Do note that the shoes must be in “clean” and “reusable” condition, “with all parts intact, and with original insoles and laces”.

Footwear with holes on their outsoles or uppers as well as those with worn-out outsoles will not be accepted.

Running Lab may reject items deemed unsuitable

Running Lab also listed out several types of shoes that are not suitable for the drive, such as:

Canvas shoes, such as those from Converse or Vans

Spiked shoes, such as soccer boots

Rubber shoes, such as Crocs

Boots or heavy-duty shoes

“The management reserves the right to reject donated goods deemed unsuitable,” the store stressed.

Shoes will be donated to needy beneficiaries

The donation drive was born out of a collaboration with Soles4Souls Asia.

Soles4Souls is an international charity dedicated to collecting and distributing shoes and clothing to needy beneficiaries around the world.

The new shoes will enable them to direct their finances to other basic needs.

