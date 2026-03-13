Russian woman arrested in Thailand after running beauty clinic out of her own apartment

Russian woman arrested in Thailand for running unlicensed beauty clinic out of her apartment

On Tuesday (10 March), Thai police arrested a Russian woman after she had allegedly been running a beauty clinic out of her apartment in Pattaya without a licence.

The woman openly advertised her services on her Instagram page.

According to Khaosod, she faces multiple charges, including working as a foreigner without a permit and operating a medical clinic without a licence.

Arrest and seizure of equipment

Police in Pattaya raided her apartment at around 5pm on 10 March. Before the raid, authorities observed the apartment and spotted individuals believed to be clients entering the unit.

They arrested the woman who had been running the business, a 34-year-old Russian national named Anastasiia Tyltseva.

Additionally, they also seized medical equipment, a sterilisation oven, and various medicines.

Photos show a fairly spacious apartment with a single sofa in the middle of the room. A thin white sheet covered the surface of the sofa.

In the corner of the room is a small cabinet full of medicines and equipment.

The woman created an Instagram page to reach out to potential clients and advertise her services.

All her posts are in Russian, and she is seen operating on her clients at the apartment in many of them.

Some of her services include full face Botox and lipolytics.

Facing multiple charges

The Russian woman is currently facing multiple charges connected to the business. Investigators suspect that she had operated her beauty clinic without a permit.

She is being investigated for working in Thailand as a foreign national without a work permit, running her clinic without a licence, and impersonating a medical professional.

Additionally, she is also facing charges related to the medicine she was providing. These include distributing unregistered cosmetics as well as the sale of medicine without a licence.

Also read: Fake doctor in Thailand gets arrested after running clinic illegally for 10 years



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sattahip News – สัตหีบนิวส์ on Facebook.