Russian Soldier Cries While Video Calling His Mum In Ukraine

While the conflict between Russia and Ukraine persists, it’s difficult for one to imagine how terrified the soldiers must feel while fighting for their country.

Recently, a video of a Russian soldier breaking down while being fed by Ukrainian civilians made its rounds online.

The video has since gone viral, with nearly 20 million views and over 2 million likes on TikTok at the time of writing.

Russian soldier breaks down as he video calls his mum

On Thursday (3 Mar), a short clip of a group of Ukrainians standing close to what appears to be a Russian soldier began making its rounds online.

With a cup of tea in one hand and a pastry in the other, the young man seemingly broke into tears when a woman held a phone up to him.

According to the video, the soldier was on a video call with his mother, telling her that everything was okay. He then nodded as his mother reassured him.

Source

Seeing the soldier in tears, the Ukrainian woman attempted to comfort him.

Source

Ukrainians offer Russian soldier cake & tea

Of course, it wasn’t just the Ukrainians’ kind gestures that caught a lot of attention.

Many viewers who were moved by the video also noticed the pastry that the soldier was biting into and the cup of tea in his hand.

Source

Another civilian standing slightly to the right of the footage even appeared to be holding an entire plate of cake, as if ready to offer him more.

In the video, a male Ukrainian can be heard saying, “These young men, it’s not their fault,” as translated by The Sun. The report also stated that the soldiers had surrendered prior to the clip.

Multiple footages of captured Russian soldiers have since circulated online, with many claiming that they were clueless and didn’t know what to expect in Ukraine.

A touching act of compassion

Netizens have since expressed their sorrow, feeling extremely heartbroken after witnessing the scene from the video.

Source

Some have also commended the Ukrainians’ kindness and warmth towards the soldiers.

Source

Similarly, a Buzzfeed News correspondent shared the clip on his Twitter, asking the Internet to “Compare the compassion shown here to Putin’s brutality.”

Source

Hope soldiers can reunite with their loved ones

The Ukrainians’ compassionate act has touched our hearts amid news of conflict and devastation.

Being apart from our loved ones is certainly scary, especially if we’re uncertain of our return. Thankfully, the Ukrainians were able to allay such fears for the poor soldiers.

Kudos to them for their kindness, and we hope that the soldiers can return to their families safe and sound.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ChristopherJM on Twitter.